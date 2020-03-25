electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$5.13 Price Target

The investors in electroCore, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ECOR) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 37% to US$0.45 in the week following its yearly results. It was a moderately negative result overall - revenue fell 3.6% short of analyst estimates at US$2.4m, and statutory losses were in line with analyst expectations, at US$1.54 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:ECOR Past and Future Earnings, March 25th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for electroCore from five analysts is for revenues of US$4.88m in 2020 which, if met, would be a huge 104% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 58% to US$0.64. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.87m and losses of US$1.02 per share in 2020. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The analysts have cut their price target 11% to US$5.13 per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic electroCore analyst has a price target of US$9.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.50. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that electroCore's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 104% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 55%p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that electroCore is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that electroCore's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on electroCore. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for electroCore going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for electroCore you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

