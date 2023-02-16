electroCore Expands Intellectual Patent Portfolio for nVNS Technology

electroCore, Inc.

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued two patents and intends to issue a third new patent related to its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) technology to electroCore, including the following patents:

U.S. Patent No. 11,534,600 entitled “Non-Invasive Nerve Stimulation to Treat or Prevent Autism Spectrum Disorders and Other Disorders of Psychological Development” issued on December 27, 2022. This patent is generally related to devices and methods for treating behavioral disorders, such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder and Asperger syndrome with nVNS by applying an electrical impulse having bursts of 2-20 pulses and a frequency of 1 to 100 Hz.

U.S. Patent No. 11,581,090 entitled “Technologies for Initial Provisioning and Refilling of Medical Devices” issued on February 14, 2023. This patent is generally related to electrical stimulation devices that limit the use of the devices to a prescribed number of treatments (e.g., doses) and/or a prescribed time period.

U.S. Patent No. 11,590,341 entitled “Vagal Nerve Stimulation Therapy” to be issued on February 28, 2023. This patent is generally related to a method of treating post-operative symptoms in a patient that includes attaching a patch to the neck of the patient and wirelessly transmitting electrical impulses to electrodes in the patch to reduce intraperitoneal or retroperitoneal inflammation. The electrical impulses are applied for at least two doses/per day with each dose having a duration of 60 seconds to 5 minutes.

“We are excited to broaden our intellectual property with the addition of these new patents” stated Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “electroCore’s proven technology and expanding intellectual property highlights its use across a range of disorders and diseases. We are excited to begin exploring the behavioral disorder space and the potential for nVNS in a post-operative setting.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic company dedicated to improving outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding electroCore's business prospects, the results from investigator-initiated trials, its sales and marketing and product development plans, future cash flow projections, anticipated costs, its product portfolio or potential markets for its technologies, the availability and impact of payor coverage, the potential of nVNS generally, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those using terminology such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore's business, sales and marketing and product development plans, the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize our products, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and general market conditions. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

