Electroceuticals Global Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Incidence of CVD, Neurology and ENT Disorders Driving Growth
Global Electroceuticals Market
Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electroceuticals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electroceuticals are medical devices that are used to restore health in patients. Patients can hold these devices against the skin, or they can be implanted. These devices, also known as bioelectric medicine, represent an alternative to drug-based remedies. They are usually not the first line of treatment, and tend to be used only when health cannot be restored with drugs.
Most electroceuticals do not cure conditions, but can reduce pain and avoid affected parts of the body. Electroceuticals function through neurostimulation and modulation of the nervous system through electrical impulses. Electroceutical devices are used to treat several ailments and disorders related to neurology and cardiology through invasive and non-invasive methods.
The human nervous system works as the commander of the human body, and, as such, plays a major role in treating disorders of the body. Neurostimulation technology involves the alteration or modulation of nerves. Neurostimulation devices directly deliver electrical current or magnetic impulses to nerves to modify their activities.
Over the last 30 years, neurostimulation has emerged as one of the most dynamic and exciting therapy fields, and has been investigated for the treatment of a range of clinical conditions, including chronic pain, movement disorders (Parkinson's disease, tremor, dystonia and others), epilepsy (which affects 50 million people worldwide), functional restoration, and psychiatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and genitourinary disorders.
The potential of neurostimulation technology is being explored in several other clinical conditions, including obesity, tinnitus and central nervous system disorders.
Report Scope
This report highlights the current and future market potential for electroceuticals. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also offers market projections through 2027.
This report covers the overall electroceuticals market, including cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, hearing aids and implants, and neurostimulation devices. The report also analyzes various end users of electroceuticals.
Report Includes
An overview of global markets and technologies for electroceuticals
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Discussion on how electroceuticals are used as an alternative to drug-based remedies and analyses of endogenous and exogenous factors that are impacting the global market growth
Coverage of several diseases such as epilepsy, cardiovascular diseases, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes and their treatment using electroceuticals
Information on RecoveryRx medical device, which is used for the treatment of postoperative pain of opioid/NSAID therapy
Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and forecast
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Market Drivers
Increasing Incidence of CVD, Neurology and ENT Disorders
Aging Population
Increasing Healthcare Expenditures
Focus on Non-Drug Therapies and Reducing Opioid Usage
Technology Innovations and New Product Developments
Market Restraints and Challenges
High Cost of Neurostimulation Procedures/Devices and Lack of Trained Healthcare Professionals
Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Chapter 6 Global Market for Electroceuticals by Product
Chapter 7 Global Market for Electroceuticals by End-user
Chapter 8 Global Market for Electroceuticals by Region
Chapter 9 Patent Review
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Laboratories
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
Bioventus LLC
Biotronik Se & Co. Kg
Boston Scientific Corp.
Cochlear Americas
Cook Medical
Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
Livanova plc
Medico S.P.A.
Medtronic plc
Microport Scientific Corp.
Stryker Corp.
Zoll Medical Corp.
