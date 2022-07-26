Electroceuticals Global Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Incidence of CVD, Neurology and ENT Disorders Driving Growth

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electroceuticals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electroceuticals are medical devices that are used to restore health in patients. Patients can hold these devices against the skin, or they can be implanted. These devices, also known as bioelectric medicine, represent an alternative to drug-based remedies. They are usually not the first line of treatment, and tend to be used only when health cannot be restored with drugs.

Most electroceuticals do not cure conditions, but can reduce pain and avoid affected parts of the body. Electroceuticals function through neurostimulation and modulation of the nervous system through electrical impulses. Electroceutical devices are used to treat several ailments and disorders related to neurology and cardiology through invasive and non-invasive methods.

The human nervous system works as the commander of the human body, and, as such, plays a major role in treating disorders of the body. Neurostimulation technology involves the alteration or modulation of nerves. Neurostimulation devices directly deliver electrical current or magnetic impulses to nerves to modify their activities.

Over the last 30 years, neurostimulation has emerged as one of the most dynamic and exciting therapy fields, and has been investigated for the treatment of a range of clinical conditions, including chronic pain, movement disorders (Parkinson's disease, tremor, dystonia and others), epilepsy (which affects 50 million people worldwide), functional restoration, and psychiatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and genitourinary disorders.

The potential of neurostimulation technology is being explored in several other clinical conditions, including obesity, tinnitus and central nervous system disorders.

Report Scope

This report highlights the current and future market potential for electroceuticals. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also offers market projections through 2027.

This report covers the overall electroceuticals market, including cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, hearing aids and implants, and neurostimulation devices. The report also analyzes various end users of electroceuticals.

Report Includes

  • An overview of global markets and technologies for electroceuticals

  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Discussion on how electroceuticals are used as an alternative to drug-based remedies and analyses of endogenous and exogenous factors that are impacting the global market growth

  • Coverage of several diseases such as epilepsy, cardiovascular diseases, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes and their treatment using electroceuticals

  • Information on RecoveryRx medical device, which is used for the treatment of postoperative pain of opioid/NSAID therapy

  • Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and forecast

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Incidence of CVD, Neurology and ENT Disorders

  • Aging Population

  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditures

  • Focus on Non-Drug Therapies and Reducing Opioid Usage

  • Technology Innovations and New Product Developments

Market Restraints and Challenges

  • High Cost of Neurostimulation Procedures/Devices and Lack of Trained Healthcare Professionals

  • Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 6 Global Market for Electroceuticals by Product

Chapter 7 Global Market for Electroceuticals by End-user

Chapter 8 Global Market for Electroceuticals by Region

Chapter 9 Patent Review

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

  • Bioventus LLC

  • Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Cochlear Americas

  • Cook Medical

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

  • Livanova plc

  • Medico S.P.A.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Microport Scientific Corp.

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Zoll Medical Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fps75

