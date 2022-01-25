The Electrocardiogram Monitoring Devices market is expected to surge in the coming years due to several factors such as the rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders and the growing incidence of heart failure, it will lead to an increase in the demand for Electrocardiogram Monitoring Devices, thus driving the growth of Electrocardiogram Monitoring Devices market.

Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 5.73% and is also Speculated to Reach Up to USD 5.87 Billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

The Electrocardiogram Monitoring Devices market is expected to surge in the coming years due to several factors such as the rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders and the growing incidence of heart failure, it will lead to an increase in the demand for Electrocardiogram Monitoring Devices, thus driving the growth of Electrocardiogram Monitoring Devices market.

DelveInsight's Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market during the forecast period.

Key pharma players working proactively in the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment include General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Schiller AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Customed GmbH, CORTEX Biophysik GmbH, Welch Allyn®, Norav Medical, Neurosoft, ACS Diagnostics, Medtronic, Microport Scientific Corporation, LUMED srl Sede legale, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., and others .

As per DelveInsight estimates, Global Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment is anticipated to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is also expected to reach USD 5.87 Billion by 2026.

On October 03, 2021, Brain Scientific Inc. had obtained FDA approval for its next-gen NeuroCap device , an advanced electroencephalogram (EEG) electrode array to obtain rapid EEGs in routine clinical and research settings.

On July 08, 2021, AliveCor received FDA approval for an ECG device known as KardiaMobile 6L for QTC interval measuring. It can obtain ECG in just 30 seconds.

On January 06, 2021, BioSerenity had announced FDA approval for the Neuronaute EEG System and IceCap EEG wearable device, allowing clinicians the ability to remotely monitor and access the electrical brain activity of patients with epilepsy.

Story continues

Grab the latest highlights related to the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment market. Get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market report.

Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Overview

An Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring Equipment is a device that helps to record the electrical signals emitted from the heart. It is a common and painless test that is used for the measurement of heart problems and monitoring heart health. An Electrocardiogram is a painless, non-invasive form of device that is used for the diagnosis of common heart problems of various ages such as abnormal heart arrhythmia, coronary artery disease among others. ECG is required for various problems including chest pain, dizziness, light headedness or confusion, heart palpitation amongst others.

Interested in knowing how the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment will be growing by 2026? Click to get a detailed report of Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis

Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market Insight

Geographically, the global Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America tends to leads the global market in the present scenario, and is expected that it will continue to remain superior during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This domination is attributed due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of all major key players in the North American market.

For Instance, in July 2021, EchoNous, the leader in ultra-portable, AI-guided point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) tools and software announced that the company has partnered with Singapore-based Us2.ai, developers of machine learning-driven software that automates the analyses of echocardiographic imagery and measurements.

On May 06, 2020, LifeSignals had received CE Mark approval for ECG remote monitoring patch-a disposable wireless remote monitoring system for continued collection of electrocardiography and heart rate monitoring.

Understand more about the ECG Monitoring Device Market Landscape @ Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market Assessment

Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market Dynamics

There will be an increase observed in the demand for Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment owing to certain factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in heart failure cases and presence of all many key players in the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment market. In addition to that, owing to higher usage of Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment among patients, and technologically advanced features of Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment such as touch-screen systems, better connectivity with ECG management systems, electronic medical records (EMRs) and cardiovascular information systems (CVIS) all contribute to surge in the overall Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment market. Furthermore, due to aspects such as favorable reimbursement policies, the launch of novel devices, market development related to products, and acquisitions and mergers, there will be significant growth in the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment market during the forecast period.

On the contrary, the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment market had observed a profound impact owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, all the other forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. However, the COVID-19 affected patients had also suffered from other comorbidities including cardiovascular disorders, and thereby required constant heart monitoring of cardiovascular disorders and arrhythmia conditions.

To gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact on Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment, get a snapshot of the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market Future Impact

Scope of the Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Companies: General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Schiller AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Customed GmbH, CORTEX Biophysik GmbH, Welch Allyn®, Norav Medical, Neurosoft, ACS Diagnostics, Medtronic, Microport Scientific Corporation, LUMED SRL Sede Legale, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., and many others.

Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Resting ECG Systems

Stress ECG Systems

Holter Monitors

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System

By Type

Single Lead

3-6 Lead

12-Lead

By Modality Type

Portable

Stationary

Wearables

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment market is expected to grow at a

CAGR of 5.73% and will reach USD 5.87 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Report Introduction 2 Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Key factors analysis 5 Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment 7 Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment layout 8 Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Company and Product Profiles 9.1 General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

9.2 Neurosoft

9.3 ACS Diagnostics

9.4 Medtronic

9.5 Schiller AG

9.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.7 Microport Scientific Corporation

9.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

9.9 Nihon Kohden Corporation

9.10 LUMED srl Sede legale

9.11 Custo med GmbH

9.12 CORTEX Biophysik GmbH

9.13 iRhythm Technologies Inc

9.14 Welch Allyn®

9.15 Norav Medical 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Electrocardiogram Monitoring Equipment Market Outlook

Discover more about the Medical Devices Reports to diagnose, prevent and cure various diseases, along with key players developing several devices to drive the treatment market.

Related Reports

Heart Pump Devices Market

Heart Pump Devices Market By Product, By Type, By Therapy, By End-User and By Geography is expected to grow at a steady CAGR. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Heart Pump Devices and the historical and forecasted Heart Pump Devices market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Teleflex Incorporated, SynCardia Systems, St. Jude Medical Inc, CARMAT, CorWave SA, Medtronic Inc, Terumo Heart.

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of congestive heart failure treatment devices and the historical and forecasted congestive heart failure treatment devices market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Abiomed, Medtronic, Abbott, Berlin Heart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, HeartWare International, LivaNova PLC, and others.

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices (THVR) Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of THVR and the historical and forecasted THVR market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Livanova plc, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Inc, and others.

Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market

Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market By Product, By End-User, By geography is expected to grow at a steady CAGR forecast till 2026. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices and the historical and forecasted Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Abbott Laboratories, Teleflex Incorporated, SynCardia Systems, LLC, St. Jude Medical Inc, CARMAT, CorWave SA, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Heart, Inc., NovaPump GmbH, Getinge AB, Balton Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and many others.

Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market

"DelveInsight’s ‘Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices and the historical and forecasted Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Abbott, Medtronic, Getinge AB, Teleflex Incorporated, LivanovaPlc (Cardiacassist, Inc.), Abiomed, Eurosets, Berlin Heart, Jarvik Heart, CardioBridge GmbH, and many others.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com



