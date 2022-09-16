Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Fortive, Rohde & Schwarz, Anritsu, Advantest & Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Electricity and Signal Testing Instruments Market

Global Electricity and Signal Testing Instruments Market
Global Electricity and Signal Testing Instruments Market

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Services, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electricity and signal testing instruments market is expected to grow from $55.91 billion in 2021 to $60.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $75.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electricity and signal testing instruments market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the electricity and signal testing instruments market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing demand from construction industries drove the market for electricity and signal testing instruments. The electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing market is registering a strong growth due to rise in construction activity. The increasing demand in construction activity was aided by rising disposable income, strong economic growth, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments. According to the global information, global construction market is expected to grow to $18,775.3 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% through 2022. Therefore, the increasing demand from construction activities is expected to drive the market for electricity and signal testing instruments.

Trade protectionism pertaining to construction industry are expected to increase in most of the markets, this is expected to restrain the electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing market. Many countries have imposed trade restrictions, especially on imports, to boost local wood and metal products which are widely used in the construction industry. The US also imposes many trade restrictions, especially with China, to improve its local production. For example, the US placed a tariff of 25% on steel and a tariff of 10% on aluminum. The increasing trade protectionism in construction industry has a negative impact on electricity and signal testing instruments market. Therefore, the increasing trade protectionism limits the growth of electricity and signal testing instruments market.

The companies in the electricity and signal testing instruments are increasingly investing in miniaturization of the instruments. The fast growth in the electronics industry is leading to the development of small-sized electronic devices for which miniaturized test and measurement equipment are required. Miniaturized test and measurement equipment is flexible and easy to use. For example, Advantest is currently offering miniaturized electricity and signal testing equipment in order to keep up with the growing end user demand.

Scope
Markets Covered:1) By Type: Electricity Testing Instruments; Other Testing and Measuring Instruments; Semiconductor and Signal Testing Instruments
2) By Services: Calibration Services; Repair Services/ After-sales Services
3) By Application: Environmental Protection; Rail; Water Affairs; Municipal; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market Characteristics

3. Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments

5. Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market Size And Growth

6. Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market Segmentation

7. Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

9. China Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

10. India Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

11. Japan Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

12. Australia Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

13. Indonesia Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

14. South Korea Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

15. Western Europe Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

16. UK Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

17. Germany Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

18. France Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

19. Eastern Europe Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

20. Russia Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

21. North America Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

22. USA Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

23. South America Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

24. Brazil Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

25. Middle East Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

26. Africa Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

27. Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market

29. Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Fortive Corporation

  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

  • Anritsu Corporation

  • Advantest Corp.

  • Teradyne Inc.

  • Good Will Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wem3wf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the

  • Jays drop series finale to Rangers behind strong Perez start

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. “We feel good. It was a great road trip,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I really like where we are as