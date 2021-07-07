Electricity emergency alert issued as Alberta relies on reserves to run power grid

A Level 2 energy alert was issued by AESO on Wednesday. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC - image credit)

Alberta's energy grid is currently running on reserves.

At 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, the Alberta Electric System Operator issued a Level 2 alert, meaning that reserves were being used to supply energy requirements and that load management procedures had been implemented.

"This is due to unplanned generator outages, low wind and a reduction of import capability," the agency said in a post to social media. "Supply is tight but still meeting demand."

AESO asked that people reduce their energy consumption between 4 and 7 p.m., which is typically when peak use occurs.

According to the supply and demand report on AESO's website, the load on the grid was 10,643 MW, with 561 MW of reserve needed and 562 MW of reserve available — just one MW to spare.

That's down significantly from last week, when a heat wave pushed demand to record highs on the grid, with loads in the 11,700 MW range.

A heat warning was issued Wednesday for Edmonton and surrounding areas shortly before 4 p.m., with temperatures above 29 C expected over the next three days.