Electricity blunder costs French power company €60m

A subsidiary of the French utility Électricité de France (EDF) has lost 60 million euros – possibly as a result of human error – after mistakenly selling large volumes of electricity it did not have.

The French power grid was put under severe strain in the week of 5-10 September when Électricité de Strasbourg (ES), the Alsatian branch of EDF, inadvertently made the sale on the European wholesale market.

ES was then forced it repurchase the electricity at the much higher prices brought on by the energy crisis.

European countries were urgently notified of the error, which risked provoking power cuts.

"We erroneously placed orders for unusual quantities on the markets," said ES director of communications Frédéric Thiry.

Investigation

While a preliminary investigation revealed a likely "information system malfunction”, the company has not ruled out the possibility that human error was to blame.

Despite the scale of the error, ES said the misadventure would have "no consequences" for its customers "either on their contract or on prices".

A producer of renewable energy, the company supplies electricity to some 560,000 subscribers at a regulated tariff.

Parent company EDF has already posted historic losses this year that have been brought on by maintenance problems in France’s nuclear plants, many of which are offline.

