Electricity to become cheaper on very windy or sunny days

Solar panels and wind turbines in field - Peter Cade/ Stone RF

Households will save money on their energy bills by using more electricity at off-peak times and on particularly windy or sunny days, under government plans.

Customers will be given incentives for using electricity when more renewables are supplying energy to the grid as part of energy market reforms announced by ministers.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) plans also include reducing household bills by decoupling electricity prices from gas prices.

Under the current system, the price of electricity for consumers is effectively determined by the wholesale cost of gas. The Government hopes to prevent a cost-of-living crisis in future years by severing the link between the two.

The reforms come after the price of wind power fell to a record low due to competition among wind farm developers. Energy companies have agreed to build new wind farms for a guaranteed electricity price of £37.35 per MWh, down from a price of £120 per MWh in 2015.

The review was launched to ensure consumers can benefit from dips in the price as the proportion of energy generated from renewables keeps growing. Policy work is now under way to determine the exact reforms that will be put in place. The Government expects to narrow down possible routes for reform by the end of 2023.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: "We've just seen the price of offshore UK wind power fall to an all-time low and gas is a shrinking portion of our electricity generating mix, so we need to explore ways of ensuring the electricity market is adapting to the times.

"That includes ensuring the cost benefits of our increasing supply of cheaper energy trickle down to consumers, but also that our system is fit for the future - especially with demand for electricity set to double by 2035."