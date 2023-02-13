Electrical Computer-Aided Design (ECAD) Market Projected to Hit USD 5.37 Billion at an 8.94% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ ECAD Market By Component, By Industry Type, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2020 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 8.94% to attain a valuation of around USD 5.37 Billion by the end of 2030.

Electrical CAD Market Key Players:

Eminent industry players profiled in the global electrical computer-aided design market report include:

Dassault Systèmes SE

EPLAN Software & Service

Siemens PLM, Autodesk, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Nemetschek SE

IGE+XAO

ALPI International Software

ECAD Market Drivers:

Growth of IoT to Boost Market Growth

The market for electronic device automation software will develop as a result of the internet of things (IoT) & connected gadgets. The IoT automates processes, which lowers labor costs and operational expenses while ultimately accelerating corporate operations. The goal of IoT is to create an ecosystem that links everything together via embedded software, sensors, and other technologies. The cloud gateway receives data from the IoT devices, which analyses it for potential future advances and enhancements.

Electrical Computer-Aided Design Market Opportunities

Proliferation of Smart Grids to offer Robust Opportunities

Electrical electronic computer aided design industry possibilities are being presented by the growth of smart meters & smart grids.

Electrical Computer-Aided Design Market Restraints and Challenges:

Dearth of Technical Expertise to act as Market Restraint

The lack of technical expertise, engineering software theft/piracy, and increasing price of R&D activities may act as market restraints in the assessment period.

ECAD Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 5.37 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 8.94% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities ECAD is an effective 3D product development solution that improves the manufacturing and design processes, accelerates time-to-market, controls development costs, improves product quality, and aids in increasing cash flow and profit margins. However, a lack of technical expertise might hamper market growth.

Electrical Computer-Aided Design (ECAD) Market Segmentation

The global electrical computer-aided design market is bifurcated based on component, industry type, application, and vertical.

By component, software will lead this market in the forecast period for its capacity of running simulations on both conceptual designs and products.

By industry type, discrete industries will domineer the market over the forecast period. The development of the market is being aided by the demand for software to create intricate product shapes. Additionally, its versatility in collaborating both inside and internationally contributes to market expansion.

By application, industrial machine controls will spearhead the market over the forecast period for the development of industry 4.0's new goods, the rise in automation, and the focus on lowering manufacturing costs.

By vertical, automotive will have the lions share in the market in the assessment period for the design of electrical architecture, the integration of various consumer electronics devices, the assurance of component cross-functionality, and changing laws.

COVID-19 Analysis

With electrical circuit designers and semiconductor design manufacturers benefiting from work-from-home trends, this outbreak cleared the way for ECAD software developers. The government-established criteria for movement restrictions have been followed in providing access to cloud-based ECAD tools and fast internet, which has a marginally positive impact on productivity. As an illustration, Royal Circuit Solutions in the US is utilizing the software to increase Medtronic's manufacturing of ventilator designs. Additionally, the introduction of innovative coronavirus recommendations to regularly contaminate clean rooms and the availability of unenclosed printed circuit boards to guard against electrical chargers may have a beneficial effect on the growth of the electrical electronic computer aided design industry.

Electrical Computer-Aided Design Market Regional Analysis:

North America to Steer Electrical Computer-Aided Design Market

Due to the growing number of discrete and process industries as well as the substantial expenditures made in industrial manufacturing in the region, North America is anticipated to lead the electrical computer-aided design market during the forecast period. The expansion of the regional market will be supported by the rise in the usage of electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) technology across the expanding number of discrete industries. Additionally, the increase in manufacturing industry investments may help the regional market expand. With a sizable market share, the US is North America's most important market. Due to the presence of key competitors, the electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) market in the US is anticipated to grow rapidly. Rising urbanization, developments in digital technology, rising disposable incomes, and the high demand for advanced manufacturing robotic technologies are all factors contributing to the market expansion in the nation. The expansion of the global market is also being aided by supportive government initiatives for factory automation. Additionally, the growing emphasis on digitizing oil fields in order to adopt industry 4.0 and the expanding demand for intelligent and automated manufacturing systems both contribute to the market growth.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Electrical Computer-Aided Design Market

ECAD and other powerful 3D solutions to improve manufacturing and design processes are predicted to gain popularity in APAC, driving the local market. The APAC ECAD market can grow faster if development costs are under control, time to market is sped up, cash flow is improved, product quality is enhanced, and profit margins are increased. The demand for mobile apps for graphic design on the go in smart factories and industrial manufacturing is what's driving the market expansion. Additionally, the automobile industries in South Korea, Japan, and China are expanding quickly and account for up to 30% of the global market. The market for electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) has expanded as a result of the testing and increased development of electric vehicles.

Europe to Have Favorable Growth in Electrical Computer-Aided Design Market

The regional market for electrical computer-aided design has growth potential in Europe due to the growing complexity of the production process. Additionally, the growing emphasis on environmental issues and workplace safety may stimulate market growth during the course of the review period. The increased feasibility of new energy sources and the progressive increase in product costs as a new group of innovative and competitive designers and engineers are focused on innovation are both factors contributing to the growth of the EU ECAD industry.

