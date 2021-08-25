Electric Vehicle Society hosting Lakefield gathering on Sunday

LAKEFIELD — Electric vehicle enthusiasts and green energy proponents will gather in Lakefield this week for a meet and greet hosted by the Electric Vehicle Society’s Kawartha chapter.

More than a dozen electric vehicles, from Teslas to smart cars, will roll into Isabel Morris Park, using the Queen Street entrance),on Sunday for the chapter’s first meetup since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“If you don’t know anything about electric vehicles, prepare to be astounded,” said Kawartha chapter lead Bill Bruesch.

The event, which is open to society members and nonmembers alike, will feature a variety of electric vehicles. Owners will be on site to speak with guests about the personal and environmental benefits of switching to an electric vehicle.

“People can wander around, ask questions. It’s going to be fun and engaging,” Bruesch said.

It’s part of the Electric Vehicle Society’s mandate to promote the electrification of transportation in Canada in an effort to combat climate change “at every level and in every community,” according to Bruesch.

“Probably 90 per cent of the people who are in the organization have joined because they’re concerned with the environment, and this is a win-win way to deal with climate change,” Bruesch said.

“We’re delivering the message that we want a cleaner, green transportation network.”

For attendees thinking of making the switch to electric vehicles, Bruesch hopes to highlight the advantages of going electric — from saving money on fuel and repairs to reducing harmful emissions that contribute to climate change.

Information about electric charging stations and where they can be located will also be provided at the meet and greet.

With Tesla surging in popularity over the past few years, Bruesch — an electric car owner himself — said more and more people are buying electric vehicles or becoming interested in owning electric vehicles.

“Ten years ago, Tesla was considered a ‘niche’ vehicle. Now, I can’t leave the house without seeing at least one or two drive by,” Bruesch said.

While electric vehicles have received pushback in the past, he said major auto companies like Ford and Chevrolet are moving to embrace electric models.

“By this time next year, we will probably have at least two or three electric pickup models. That’s a huge segment of the market. The next 12 to 18 months are going to be very, very exciting for electric vehicles,” Bruesch.

As the demand for electric vehicles grows, he said the Electric Vehicle Society will continue to inform and guide would-be owners.

“This isn’t a group of people who get together and just swap stories about their hobby. These are people from every walk of life, from retirees to university students, who are concerned about what’s happening with the environment. We’re trying to change that before it’s too late,” Bruesch said.

Sunday’s meet and greet will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Test drives won’t take place due to COVID-19 protocols.

