Electric vehicle owners to be hit by spike in energy price cap

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·2 min read

Electric vehicle (EV) owners will be badly hit by the energy price cap rise, new analysis shows.

The RAC said the cost of a full charge at home for an EV with a 64-kilowatt hour battery – such as a Kia e-Niro – will be £33.80 under the new cap which comes into force on October 1.

That is compared with £18.37 under the current cap, and £13.69 for last winter’s price limit.

The figures represent the cost when using a seven-kilowatt charger.

EVs have soared in popularity in recent months, ahead of the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK from 2030.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show there was a 50% increase in registrations of pure electric cars during the first seven months of the year compared with the same period in 2021.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The impact of the energy price cap increase will certainly be felt by drivers who charge their electric cars at home, with a full charge of a typical family-sized electric SUV costing 84% more from 1 October than it does under the current cap.

“Despite recent falls in the price of petrol and diesel, the cost of charging at home is still good value compared to paying for either fuel, but again underlines just how the rising cost of electricity is affecting so many areas of people’s lives.

“We’re also aware that public chargepoint operators are having no choice but to increase their prices to reflect the rising wholesale costs they’re faced with, which will heavily impact drivers who have no choice other than to charge up away from home.

“The RAC continues to support the FairCharge’s campaign for the Government to cut the VAT rate levied on electricity from public charge points to 5%, to mirror the rate charged on domestic electricity.”

