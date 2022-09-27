Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Size & Share to Hit $434.4 Bn by 2028 | 12.5 Million Chargers Would be Needed

Vantage Market Research
·11 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Vehicle Market was valued at USD 165.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass the valuation of USD 434.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

Vantage Market Research analysis of the electric vehicle industry highlights the potential for growth in this nascent sector. The report predicts that global sales of plug-in electric vehicles will exceed 15.6 million units in 2030, which is significantly higher than the 1.8 million units sold in 2018. The global electric vehicle market will witness around 30% annual sales of light-duty vehicles in 2030.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-ev-market-1853/request-sample

One key factor driving this growth is the growing demand for sustainable transportation, especially in some key global markets. For example, in China, we forecast that plug-in electric vehicles will account for more than 50% of new sales by 2030.

As per our findings, there are several significant opportunities for automakers and battery providers in the electric vehicle market. For instance, automobile manufacturers could design their vehicles to operate in multiple modes (i.e., on electricity or gasoline), deploy charging infrastructure, and offer a broad range of features (e.g., autonomous driving). Likewise, battery providers could focus on developing cost-effective solutions for automotive applications and enabling increased battery performance and range.

The analysis of the EV market also highlights a number of key considerations for businesses when adopting or investing in electric vehicles. These include how to Charge and Recover Vehicles, forecasting electricity demand, and building out Charging Infrastructures.

In a recent report, Vantage outlined the current state of the electric vehicle industry and what is needed to make it a mainstream transportation option.

Key Takeaways of the Global Electric Vehicle Market

  • The global electric vehicle market is expected to be worth USD 434.4 billion by 2028, up from USD 165.1 billion in 2021. Wherein electric vehicles battery generated revenue of 70.5%, which was followed by hybrid vehicles (25.4%), and fuel cell electric vehicle (4.1%).

  • More than 145 million EVs will be running across the globe by 2030.

  • China will be the biggest market for electric vehicles, with a cumulative sales volume of more than 20% total vehicle fleet by 2025.

  • In 2021, the US sold over 0.607 million EVs, which is projected to expand to reach a total fleet of over 20.6 million units by 2025. In short, the US electric vehicle market will have at least 23% of EV vehicles on the road by 2025.

  • However, charging infrastructure will become increasingly important as the number of electric vehicles increases. In fact, 50% of all customers who own or plan to purchase an electric vehicle in the next five years said they would need EV chargers at home and workplace.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/electric-vehicle-ev-market-1853/0

In 2021, over 6.9 million EVs were sold across the globe. Wherein, Tesla was the clear winner with a higher share in the global electric vehicle market. The company sold almost 1 million EVs (935,950), which was around 50,366 in 2015. However, Tesla's lead will likely to increase as number of other automakers invest in more electric models. Hyundai Motor led the industry in terms of sales volume in 2013 but did not rank among the top three brands in 2016. Volkswagen (AG) and General Motors Company (GM) are expected to be among one of the leaders in 2025.

Mass players in the global electric vehicle market are already adopting many electrification trends, such as Ford, Toyota, Tata, Mahindra, Tesla, BYD, and Volkswagen. However, there are still many challenges to address before electric vehicles can become mainstream, for example, cost-effective energy storage solutions; battery durability; and regulatory hurdles (e.g., driving range and fast charging).

More than 12.5 million Charger will be Needed by 2030

There is still a lot of work to be done in terms of developing charging stations, making them available at reasonable prices, and making them accessible to all EV drivers. As battery technology improves, charging times are gradually shortened – but there is still much progress to be made in reducing recharging time to minutes or even seconds.

Ultimately, however, it's not just about overcoming these obstacles in the electric vehicle market. It's about building an ecosystem around electric vehicles that offers a compelling alternative to traditional fuel sources. This will require new business models.

By 2030, more than 50% of the world's population will live in areas where electric vehicles are the only choice for transportation. This increase ownership in electric vehicle industry and creating new demand for charging infrastructure.

India is the fastest growing electric vehicle market. As of September 2022, the country has over 1 million electric vehicles but only 1,700 public chargers. Ideally, at least 1 charger is needed behind 10-15 cars, which is 1 for more than 58 vehicles now. However, India plans to take this number from 1,700 to 46,000 by 2026 by investing over $162 million.

Europe will need around 2.9 million charging stations. In this region electric vehicle market had over 376,000 chargers, which includes both fast and regular chargers. In the US, there are more than 96,000 chargers. By 2030.

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-ev-market-1853

Top Players in Global Electric Vehicle Market

  • BMW Group (Germany)

  • BYD Company Ltd. (China)

  • Daimler AG (Germany)

  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

  • Kia Corporation (South Korea)

  • Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • TATA Motors Limited (India)

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India)

  • Tesla, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Volkswagen AG (Germany)

  • Toyota Motor Company (Japan)

  • Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)

  • Groupe Renault (France)

  • Beijing Automotive Industry Corp. (BAIC) (China)

  • SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China)

  • Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (China)

  • Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Company Ltd. (China)

  • NIO Inc. (China)

Vantage has published a report entitled Electric Vehicle Market: Opportunities and Implications. The report analyzes electric vehicle charging infrastructure by 2030, including detailed market data, trends, and key enablers.

The report on the electric vehicle market finds that by 2030, more than 50% of the world's population will live in areas where electric vehicles are the only choice for transportation. This increase in electric vehicle ownership is creating new demand for charging infrastructure, underscoring the importance of understanding what this infrastructure will look like and when it will be needed.

The report finds that electric vehicle growth is driven by several factors, including government initiatives to reduce air pollution, increasing the cost of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, and a growing desire to reduce carbon emissions.

China EV Market is Highly Fragmented with Over 450 Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

China is the world's largest electric vehicle market and is expected to invest over $80 billion in related sectors by 2025. However, the Chinese electric vehicle sector is highly fragmented due to a large number of local and international players. As of September 2022, China has over 450 active electric vehicle manufacturers, and collectively, they sold over 3 million EVs in 2021.

The government has launched a series of policies to promote the growth of the electric vehicle market, such as subsidies and tax breaks. In addition, Chinese automakers are trying to build their brands in overseas markets to reduce their dependence on imported components. However, this strategy has had limited success so far.

This rapid growth has made the market highly fragmented, with a large number of local and international players. Here are four key reasons why the Chinese EV market is highly fragmented:

  • Private suppliers dominate: China's EV manufacturers mostly rely on private suppliers for essential components such as battery cells and motors. This makes it difficult for them to cooperate and share know-how with each other, which hampers innovation in the electric vehicle market.

  • Local automakers dominate sales: Local automakers account for around 60% of all EV sales in China. They are able to mass-produce EVs at a low cost, which gives them an advantage over foreign players.

  • No joint ventures: Chinese EV manufacturers have been unwilling to enter into joint ventures with foreign players because doing so would give them limited control over their products and business operations.

  • Lack of expertise: Chinese EV makers lack the expertise required to develop new types of EVs and build complex manufacturing facilities in the electric vehicle market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers, E-Scooters & Bikes), by Propulsion Type (Hybrid Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles), by Power Output (Less than 100 kW, 100 kW to 250 kW, More than 250 kW), by End Use (Private Use, Commercial Use, Industrial Use), by Charging Standard (Guobiao standards (GB/T), CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO), Combined Charging System (CCS), Tesla Supercharger), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

This market titled “Electric Vehicle Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:  

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Vehicle Type

   • Passenger Vehicles

   • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

   • Two-Wheelers

   • E-Scooters & Bikes

   • Light Commercial Vehicles

• Propulsion Type

   • Hybrid Vehicles

   • Battery Electric Vehicles

   • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

• Power Output

   • Less than 100 kW

   • 100 kW to 250 kW

   • More than 250 kW

• End Use

   • Private Use

   • Commercial Use

   • Industrial Use

• Charging Standard

   • Guobiao standards (GB/T)

   • CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO)

   • Combined Charging System (CCS)

   • Tesla Supercharger

   • Type 1 (SAE J1772)

   • Type 2 (IEC 62196)

• Region

   • North America

   • Europe

   • Asia Pacific

   • Latin America

   • Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

   • U.S.

   • Canada

   • Mexico

• Europe

   • U.K

   • France

   • Germany

   • Italy

   • Spain

   • Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

   • China

   • Japan

   • India

   • South Korea

   • South East Asia

   • Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

   • Brazil

   • Argentina

   • Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

   • GCC Countries

   • South Africa

   • Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• BMW Group (Germany)

• BYD Company Ltd. (China)

• Daimler AG (Germany)

• Honda Motor Co.

• Ltd. (Japan)

• Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

• Kia Corporation (South Korea)

• Nissan Motor Co.

• Ltd. (Japan)

• TATA Motors Limited (India)

• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India)

• Tesla, Inc. (U.S.)

• Volkswagen AG (Germany)

• Toyota Motor Company (Japan)

• Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)

• Groupe Renault (France)

• Beijing Automotive Industry Corp. (BAIC) (China)

• SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China)

• Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (China)

• Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Company Ltd. (China)

• NIO Inc. (China).

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST
analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis,
market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis,
and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Latest Stories

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Jays' Manoah honored for defending Kirk after weight barbs

    TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been honored with a sportsmanship award for defending teammate Alejandro Kirk after the catcher was criticized online for his weight. Manoah received a roughly $73,000 ($100,000 Canadian) sponsorship prize and immediately donated it to KidSport, a Canadian nonprofit that gives children the opportunity to participate in organized sports. Earlier this month, Manoah reacted angrily when Montreal radio host Matthew Ross tweeted that Kirk was “emb

  • Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser to miss 3-4 weeks following hand surgery

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks will start the season without Brock Boeser after the right-winger underwent hand surgery. The team announced the news Monday, saying the 25-year-old forward injured himself at training camp in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday and will be out for three to four weeks. Boeser had 23 goals and 23 assists for Vancouver last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, who died at the end of May following an extended battle with cancer and Parkinson'

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • A wild-card spot a virtual lock for Blue Jays, home field a good possibility

    With two weeks left in the regular season, the Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League wild-card standings and have a faint chance of catching the New York Yankees in the East Division race. Here's a look at some of the numbers and storylines as the Blue Jays continue their road trip Thursday night with the opener of a big four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. NUMBERS GAME The Blue Jays are a virtual lock to qualify for the playoffs thanks to a strong September that put some distance b

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Junior Hoilett to captain Canada against Qatar in Vienna men's soccer friendly

    In the absence of the injured Atiba Hutchinson, David (Junior) Hoilett will captain Canada against Qatar in an international friendly against Qatar on Friday in Vienna. The 39-year-old Hutchinson, Canada's all-time men's caps leader with 97 senior appearances, has been sidelined by a bone bruise suffered in pre-season with Turkey's Besiktas. The 32-year-old Hoilett takes over the captain's armband in his 48th appearance for Canada. "He'll lead the team out," Herdman said Thursday. "He's in wonde

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con