Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric vehicle charging stations market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421197/?utm_source=GNW


Description:
Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for electric vehicle charging stations? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The electric vehicle charging stations market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography.

It places the market within the context of the wider electric vehicle charging stations market; and compares it with other markets.

The report covers the following chapters
• Introduction and Market Characteristics
Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market.
• Key Trends
Highlights the major trends shaping the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.
• Global Market Size and Growth
Global historic (2016-2021) and forecast (2021-2026), and (2026-2031) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.
• Regional And Country Analysis
Historic (2016-2021) and forecast (2021-2026), and (2026-2031) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.
• Market Segmentation
Contains the market values (2016-2031) and analysis for each segment by gasifier type, by source, and by application in the market.
• Regional Market Size and Growth
Regional market size (2021), historic (2016-2021) and forecast (2021-2026), and (2026-2031) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and major countries within each region.
• Competitive Landscape
Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.
• Key Mergers and Acquisitions
Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.
• Market Opportunities And Strategies
Contains information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
• Conclusions And Recommendations
Includes recommendations for electric vehicle charging stations manufacturers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.
• Appendix
This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Installation Type: Home Charging System; Commercial Charging System
2) By Connector Type: CHAdeMO; CCS; GB/T; Tesla Supercharger; Other Connector Types
3) By Mode Of Charging: Plug In Charging System; Wireless Charging System
4) By Charging Station: AC Charging Station; DC Charging Station

Companies Mentioned: Shell plc; BP plc; Electrify America; POD Point; Evgo

Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Russia

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time-series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; electric vehicle charging stations indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Reasons to Purchase
• Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.
• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
• Identify growth segments for investment.
• Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
• Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
• Benchmark performance against key competitors.
• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis
• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421197/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden is running out of ammunition to fight the next oil crisis

    "To allow this drawdown to take place has put undue stress on American resources and limits our ability to respond to an oil market spike."

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Rogers-Shaw lawyers could nab bigger share of C$100 million-plus fee jackpot

    TORONTO (Reuters) -As Rogers Communications' long-delayed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc nears its final hurdle, bankers, lawyers and shareholder advisors are preparing to finally pocket a C$100 million-plus ($75 million) fee from the bitterly contested deal. The C$20 billion deal, which will create Canada's No. 2 telecoms operator, has passed all legal hurdles after the Competition Tribunal objected on concerns that included the merger would raise wireless fees in Canada, already the highest in the world. Rogers and Shaw estimated in April 2021 that the transaction would cost C$100 million in total fees, but some bankers and lawyers now expect the payout to be higher due to the lengthy court battle.

  • Russian Oil Exports Surge With Days to Go Until Cuts Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports jumped last week, with just days to go before the world's third-largest producer is due to cut output.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapThe country exported 3.6 million barrels a day from its por

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • At job fairs in China, lower pay and fewer openings

    STORY: China is one of the world's last countries to return to something like a pre-COVID way of life...and one sign things are shifting are the hundreds of job fairs like this one in Beijing, many set to take place this month.It's a welcome sight for China's leaders after the economy saw its weakest performance in half a century last year... and bruising youth unemployment neared a peak of 20%.Job fairs are an efficient way for employers to reach out in China, where 1.4 billion people live.But some attendees weren't brimming with confidence about what's on offer.This 24-year-old, who was looking for a job in a hotel or property management, said he only hopes for a stable job and not high pay.One recruitment manager at the fair said competition for jobs was tough."We haven't met any job seekers who are demanding a lot in salary. Our main focus here today is to find those living nearby for some of the positions. And we’ll also try to match those who live nearby with some positions. There are a lot of people who are out of work due to the epidemic."Employment anxiety is also widespread.A survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers published on Thursday by Zhaopin, one of China's biggest recruiting firms, showed more than 47% of them were worried they may lose their jobs this year.Those working in consumer-facing jobs had higher job confidence than those in the manufacturing,which has been hit by sputtering demand for what China makes overseas... and a property market slump.After a disappointing report card last year......the outlook for China's economy in the year ahead isn't much better...... with the pain from stringent COVID rules lingering.Policymakers are expected to only aim for growth of about 5%, still below the blistering pre-pandemic pace China once enjoyed.

  • China's new rules for offshore listings spark concern about lengthy approval process

    New rules laying out how Chinese companies can list outside mainland China will often mean getting a nod from several domestic government agencies, potentially making for a lengthy approval process, investment bankers say. On one hand, the rules provide clarity after a regulatory crackdown by Beijing since mid-2021 that has slowed U.S. listings by Chinese firms to a trickle. But where once - before the crackdown - there was very little in the way of regulatory requirements, there are now more hoops for companies to jump through.

  • How To Tell if You’re Doing Better With Retirement Savings Than the Average American

    If you're struggling to save a significant amount for retirement, you might think you are doing worse than most people. Surely the average American has many more thousands socked away, right? Learn:...

  • Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end

    The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said. That means GDP per capita in Europe's largest economy will be 2,000 euros lower it would otherwise have been, DIHK chief Peter Adrian told the "Rheinische Post". Industry makes up a higher share of the economy in Germany than in many other countries, and the sector is for the most part energy-intensive, meaning German companies have been especially hard hit by a surge in energy prices, which last year hit record highs in Europe.

  • What Does The Future Hold For Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    The analysts covering Superior Plus Corp. ( TSE:SPB ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court mulls challenge to internet firms' legal shield

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider a bid to weaken a legal shield that protects internet companies from a wide array of lawsuits in a major case involving an American student fatally shot in a 2015 rampage by Islamist militants in Paris. The justices are due to hear arguments in an appeal by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old student at California State University, Long Beach who was studying in France, of a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit against Google LLC-owned YouTube. Google and YouTube are part of Alphabet Inc.

  • Why This 'Guaranteed' Retirement Income Product May Be Too Good to Be True

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Funding woes inspire $25,000 pitching competition for Black entrepreneurs

    VANCOUVER, Wash. — After immigrating to Canada from Kenya with dreams of starting her own business, entrepreneur Jackee Kasandy soon concluded that Canadian banks weren't keen on opening their vaults to folks like her. Kasandy, founder of the non-profit Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses of Canada Society, said she faced many roadblocks from Canadian lending institutions as she sought funding. Now, Kasandy wants other Black entrepreneurs to have a leg up when starting out, holding a contest with

  • Crude oil rises on heighten political tensions, supply concerns

    Oil prices traded higher Monday, recouping some of last week’s heavy losses on heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over the future supply outlook. By 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.9% higher at $77.23 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 1% to $83.81 a barrel.

  • Latin America Looks To Capitalize On Soaring Lithium Demand

    Latin America holds as much as 55.5% of global lithium reserves, making it a key region in global lithium supply chains

  • UPDATE 1-Nike, Adidas shoe supplier Pou Chen to slash 6,000 jobs in Vietnam -sources

    Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp , the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear, plans to cut around 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant in Vietnam due to weak demand, two local officials familiar with the company's plans said on Tuesday. The firm's Pouyuen Vietnam factory will cut 3,000 jobs this month and not extend labour contracts for another 3,000 workers later this year, the officials said, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media. The Pouyen Vietnam factory supplies global companies such as Nike Inc. and Adidas AG and is one the biggest employers in Ho Chi Minh City, with 50,500 workers.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter accused of not paying $14m in bills across nine lawsuits

    In December last year, Musk said Twitter will break even and will ‘in fact, be ok next year’