Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market To Grow With A CAGR of 36.3% During 2020-2028.

Electric Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market, By Infrastructure Provider (Charging Point Operator (CPO), E-mobility service provider (EMSP) and Charging Hubs), By Infrastructure Type [(Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO, Normal charging, Tesla supercharger and TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)], By Charging Level (Level 1 (120 V), Level 2 (208 V – 240 V), Level 3 (UPTO 600 V) ], By Vehicle Type [ (Electric Bike, Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV), EV Passenger Cars, Heavy Delivery Vans, Others) ], By Installation Type (Portable Charger and Fixed Charger), By Application (Public and Private) - Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining momentum in the transportation industry in recent times owning to increasing demand for lightweight fuel efficient vehicles, along with the growing concern for environmental related norms and regulations. Electric vehicles (EVs) mainly use one or several motors that are powered by fuel cell, battery, solar panels, or generators installed in the vehicles for propulsions.

Many innovators from Hungry, Netherlands, and the U.S. tried the concept of battery-operated vehicles and were able to develop a concept small scale electric vehicle model in early 1800. But in 1890, William Morrison, a chemist by profession, developed an electric vehicle capable of carrying six persons. The vehicle attained a speed of 14 miles per hour.

In future, advancement in technology, increasing battery capacity, and the use of lightweight materials in EVs are going to provide better efficiency, thereby further contributing to the development of electric vehicles across regions.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is broadly divided into three categories - alternate current, direct current, and wireless charging. Alternate current is also known as level 1 and level 2. Here, the in-car inverter converts alternate current into direct current and charges the battery at either level 1 or level 2. Direct current, also known as level 3 charging, converts alternate current to direct current without any inverter. Wireless charging, on the other hand, uses electromagnetic waves to charge batteries.

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is estimated to be USD 3.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 36.3% in terms of value from 2020 to 2028. Increasing government spending towards the development of highway and road connectivity and establishment of better charging facilities in developed economies are some of the major factors that are contributing to the growth of the electric vehicles charging infrastructure market.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Infrastructure Provider:

Based on infrastructure provider, the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has been segmented into charging point operator (CPO), e-mobility service provider (EMSP), and charging hubs. The charging point operator (CPO) infrastructure provider segment of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is anticipated to capture the largest market share among other segments in the coming years.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Infrastructure Type:

Based on the infrastructure type, electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has been segmented into Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO, normal charging, Tesla supercharger, and TYPE-2 (IEC 62196). Among these segments, Combined Charging System (CCS) and Tesla supercharger have captures a healthy market share in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure type segment in 2020.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Charging Level:

Based on the charging level, the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has been segmented into level 1 (120 V), level 2 (208 V – 240 V), and level 3 (UPTO 600 V). Level 3 is mostly used over level 1 and level 2 due to its ability to provide high power. It also offers cost and weight saving by sharing it among several users.

