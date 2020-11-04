Biden, Trump swap leads in Florida after U.S. voters deliver final election verdict

FAIRFAX, Va. — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were in a pitched battle Tuesday for the electoral prize of Florida as polls continued to close across the eastern United States.

With Florida's 29 electoral votes at stake, the two presidential contenders exchanged narrow leads throughout the early part of the night as the state's automatic counting system delivered results at a blistering pace.

A 50-50 race for the White House in the Sunshine State was widely foreseen, and suggested a long night ahead for Democrats and Republicans alike.

Early results Tuesday put Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia squarely in Trump's column, while Biden claimed Vermont and appeared on track to take New Hampshire. None of the results were especially surprising.

Next to Florida, political observers were keeping a close eye on Georgia, where 16 electoral votes were up for grabs and early results put the two candidates in a virtual tie. It takes 270 of the available 538 votes in the Electoral College in order to claim the presidency.

However quickly the results come in, they were expected to be close. Activists concerned that the incumbent president might try to declare a premature victory were already gathering outside the White House.

They were being held at bay by several blocks of "anti-scale" fencing that surrounds the complex, the same barriers that were erected at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year.

After weeks of record-setting early voting, polling stations in Washington's northern Virginia suburbs were largely quiet during the day, while long lines plagued latecomers in battleground states like Florida and Pennsylvania.

Janice Sebring, a Trump supporter in a "Make America Great Again" hat, was handing out Republican sample ballots outside the community centre in Vienna, a community 30 kilometres west of D.C.

Sebring says Republicans are less inclined to vote early and prefer to show up on election day to cast their ballots in person.

Asked her feelings about the night's likely outcome, Sebring paused briefly as a hint of uncertainty crossed her face.

"I'm an optimist," she said.

"I think that my candidate is going to do well. Whether he'll do well in Virginia is another question, but I think he's going to do better than expected."

Sebring said like many across the U.S., she's also bracing for unrest in the wake of the results.

"I'm very concerned that, regardless of how the election turns out, that there will be a lot of violence in the cities from Antifa and (Black Lives Matter). I think they're just primed to do something."

Indeed, businesses that line the D.C. streets around the White House had largely locked their doors and boarded up storefronts for fear of a long night of protests.

Polls suggest Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a substantial leg up on his Republican rival, but Trump is not without a path to the 270 electoral votes needed to declare victory.

Both candidates are expected to make speeches tonight, but no one is expecting a concession.

With countless mail-in ballots still to be counted, a conclusive result was not expected to materialize right away. But media reports suggested Trump would seize on an early lead as an excuse to declare himself the winner.

Voters were also deciding who will have control of the Senate: Democrats need a net gain of three seats to wrestle it back from the Republicans if Biden wins. They were widely expected to retain control of the House of Representatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.

James McCarten, The Canadian Press