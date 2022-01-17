Electric Truck Battery Global Market Report 2021 - Falling Battery Costs and Improving Economics to Boost Demand

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Truck Battery Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the framing of stringent emission norms and strong regulatory push, the automotive industry is fully prepared to shift toward electric powertrains. Although automakers have been investing in various alternative powertrain technologies to achieve low/zero emission, Electric Vehicles (EV) look promising for OEMs. They and battery manufacturers are preparing themselves to meet the expected demand boom in the next decade.

Unlike passenger vehicles, commercial vehicle owners look for cost per mile and want the trucks to be commercially viable, rather than having a comfortable driving experience. With falling battery prices, electric trucks are expected to be viable and a fantastic fit in certain applications, including last-mile delivery and regional haul, beyond 2023.

Battery is the most expensive commodity in electric trucks at present. As the demand for batteries increases, prices are expected to fall below $100 per KWh by 2030. Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) chemistries is expected to be widely used in commercial vehicles across all segments, due to higher energy density and power. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) is the second-most popular battery chemistry due to safety and lower costs.

The increase in battery production capacity and heavy competition among battery manufacturers is driving the battery ecosystem to offer cost-competitive prices with increased utilization. Solid-state batteries offer better value proposition with improved safety, longer life cycles, higher energy density, and improved thermal stability. The technological advancements in solid-state batteries will make it best suitable for electric trucks in the long term.

Asian manufacturers have been on top of the lithium-ion battery supply to the EV industry. China held more than 70% of the total EV battery market in 2020. Major suppliers, including CATL, BYD, LG Chem, Samsung, and SK Innovation, have already ramped up production capacities and have huge targets for the coming years in terms of installed capacities. These suppliers have signed supply contracts with key electric truck manufacturers in the world to help them reach sales targets in order to comply with stringent emission standards. Europe is turning out to be the most attractive production destination because it is already home to many EV manufacturers. CATL and Tesla have announced plans to expand their production facilities in Europe.

Technological evolution, improving economics, and policy changes are poised to drive the electric truck battery market. The market opportunity for electric truck batteries is estimated to be more than $80 billion by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

Key Takeaways

Key Growth Metrics

Global Electric Truck Forecast - Overview

Lithium and Cobalt - Supply Versus Demand by 2025

Battery Technology Roadmap

Global Lithium-ion Battery (LiB) Production Forecast

Battery Portfolio - Battery Value Chain Mapping

Global Battery Chemistry Trend

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Powertrain Technology Segmentation

3. Electric Truck Market Outlook

Global Electric Truck Forecast - Overview

Battery Chemistry Analysis - Key OEMs

Key OEM Models - Battery Capacity Mapping, North America

Key OEM Models - Battery Capacity Mapping, Europe

OEM - Battery Cell Supplier Mapping

OEM - Battery Pack Supplier Analysis

4. Battery Value Chain - Overview

Battery Manufacturing Value Chain Snapshot

Cell Manufacturing - Process Steps

Cathode Suppliers

Key Value Chain Participants in Battery Pack Manufacturing

Value Share Along the Value Chain

5. Raw Materials for LiB

Raw Material Availability

LiB Raw Material Availability - Regional Overview

Raw Material - Supply Versus Demand

Lithium Consumption and Demand by 2025

Lithium Supply Chain

Cobalt Consumption and Demand by 2025

6. Battery Production Forecast

Global Li-ion Battery Production Forecast

Battery Production Scenario - Regional Overview

Battery Production Capacity by Manufacturer

Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity - 2020 and 2025

LiB Production Plants in China, 2020

Gigafactories Planned in Europe, 2025

7. Battery Chemistry - Current and Future Trends

Future of Battery Chemistries

Lithium ion Batteries Look Promising

NMC Battery Chemistry - Roadmap

NMC Battery Chemistry Gains Popularity due to Higher Energy

Key Raw Material Composition by Battery Chemistry

Battery Form Types

Battery Supply Chain by Chemistry and Type

Blade Battery - Advantages

Case Study - BYD Blade Battery

CV Battery Development by Disrupting OEMs

8. Solid State Batteries

Solid State Batteries - Energy Density and Voltage by Chemistry

Raw Materials in Solid State Batteries

Solid State Batteries - Key Value Propositions

Solid State Battery Cost Analysis for Commercial Vehicles

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - LiB Demand in CVs

Battery Capacity Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Europe - Battery Chemistry Forecast, 2025

North America - Battery Chemistry Forecast, 2025

Forecast Analysis - Electric Truck Battery

Comparative Analysis of CV Battery Chemistries

10. Battery Cost Analysis

LFP and NMC Pack Cost Forecast - For Commercial Vehicles

Li-ion Battery Cost Breakdown

Li-ion Battery Cell Cost Breakdown by Chemistry

11. Impact on TCO with Battery Chemistries

Impact of Battery Capacity on Payload

Diesel Versus Electric (LFP, NMC)

12. Opportunity Analysis

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunities in Supply Chain Optimization

Opportunities in Battery Second Life and Recycling

13. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Competence of Battery Technology Vital for Market Growth

Growth Opportunity 2 - Opportunities in Supply Chain for Viability

Growth Opportunity 3 - Falling Battery Costs and Improving Economics to Boost Market Demand

