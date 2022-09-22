Electric Traction Motor Market Size to Surpass USD 61.4 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·8 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global electric traction motor market size is projected to surpass around USD 61.4 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 17.04% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric traction motor market size was estimated at USD 14.9 billion in 2021. The rise in investments in the railway industry, favourable government regulations and subsidies, and the rising need for high-performance motors are all expected to fuel the electric traction motors market expansion.

For vehicle propulsion, an electric traction motor is employed. On a machine, it is utilised to create rotational torque, which is then converted to straight-line motion. Using the driving gear unit and axle, the motor's turning force is transmitted to the wheels.

Get the Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2160

An electric traction motor can be used to power an electric car or locomotive. Elevators, trolleys, and conveyors as well as electric-powered railway cars employ them. They are capable of driving large industrial gear. Such motors provide a number of benefits, including minimal noise and less maintenance requirements. They are also highly reliable and have straightforward construction. The motor doesn't emit smoke, making it a good choice for underground transportation services.

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the market for electric traction systems for the foreseeable year. The global market for electric traction systems in this sector is expected to rise as transportation infrastructure develops, including railway connections, hybrid electric automobiles, high-speed bullet trains, and metro rail systems. Rising demand for narrow gauge, including, hybrid, diesel-electric, and electric locomotives, is expected to contribute considerably to market share over the projection year.

Key Insights:

  • By type, AC segment has accounted market share of over 87% in 2021.

  • DC segment has contributed revenue share of over 13% in 2021.

  • Asia Pacific has dominated the market with a revenue share of over 48% in 2021.

Report highlights

  • Thanks to contemporary power electronics, AC motors are now preferable. When compared to their DC equivalents, they are more effective and provide simpler control. Thus, it is anticipated that AC motors would continue to dominate market growth.

  • Electric traction motors, which provide superior speed control and start-up torque, are a crucial component of railroad trains. In the upcoming years, the railway application sector is anticipated to dominate the market.

  • The market for electric traction motors in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly by 2030s end. The expansion is anticipated to result from an increase in the use of electric vehicles (EVs) as well as a significant number of rail and metro projects in the continent's growing nations, including China, India, Japan, and others.

  • In the foreseeable future, further product applications in the EV category would also help market expansion. The market for electric cars is rapidly growing, mostly due to rising fossil fuel prices and government incentives for purchasing EVs.

Recent developments

  • Mercedes-Benz will acquire YASA Motors Ltd., which is a pioneer in next-generation electric powertrain technologies, in the month of July 2021. As per the terms and conditions of the purchase, YASA will manage its own Mercedes-Benz subsidiary, creating high-performance electric motors.

  • In 2017, ABB Limited purchased KEYMILE Group's mission-critical communication business unit. ABB Limited is a multinational enterprise with experience in power, automation technologies, robotics and heavy electrical equipment. This acquisition focuses to broaden ABB's offering of communication networks. This will also help ABB's revenue-generating prospects increase.

  • In the month of December 2020, Parker-Hannifin introduced a new high power, GVM310 permanent magnet AC motor with a 310 mm frame. This new model will be added to the Global Vehicle Motor (GVM) range of off-road and on-road commercial electric and hybrid vehicles.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2160

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 14.9 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 61.4 Billion

Asia Pacific Market Share

48% in 2021

CAGR

17.04% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Schneider Electric SE, The Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Co., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Aisin, ABB, Ltd., Prodrive Technologies, Alstom S.A., Delphi Automotive LLP, Voith GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bombardier Inc., American Traction Systems, Siemens AG, Caterpillar Inc., VEM Group, TTM Rail - Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH, Hyundai Rotem Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Ansaldo Signalling, Magna International and Others

Market dynamics

Drivers

One of the key factors fuelling the expansion of the electric traction motor market is the increasingly stringent pollution laws that OEMs are being forced to produce and sell electric and hybrid cars. Day by day, there are more and more worries about the damaging impacts of various modes of transportation on the environment, such as air pollution. Automobile manufacturers have been compelled to create automobiles that adhere to local regulatory norms as a result of growing environmental pollution concerns.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that by 2020, there will be 10 million electric cars on the road globally, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) making up two-thirds of the fleet. With registrations tripling to 1.4 million (10% sales share) in 2020, Europe had the greatest growth, becoming the world's largest market for electric vehicles for the first time. With 1.2 million registrations, China finished in second (5.7% of total sales), while the US followed in third (2% of sales) with 295,000 registrations. Several factors have contributed to the rise in popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles. The popularity of electric and hybrid cars has been fuelled in part by government subsidies, zero emissions, improvements in battery technology, and improved user experiences. Sales of electric cars including BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs have surged as a result of the stricter pollution regulations.

Automated systems have taken the role of mechanical links as a result of vehicle electrification. For instance, the rising use of 48-volt electrical systems in automobiles has increased the demand for powerful electric traction motors to provide the necessary power requirements. The motor business has been directly impacted by the rise in electric car sales, which bodes well for the future of the electric traction motor market.

Restraints

Electric traction motor market growth is being hampered by the high initial deployment costs in the rail industry. Deploying railroads, including locomotives, metros, trams, and other types, comes at a relatively high initial cost. Setting up field-level devices and equipment with new technology involves a sizable initial expenditure. Setting up the sophisticated infrastructure for organising transmission networks and administering new and current systems also incurs significant costs. Railway officials are also quite concerned about the significant operational and maintenance expenses following implementation.

Budget restrictions on the railroad prevent the government and commercial parties from implementing cutting-edge railway technology and solutions. Therefore, it is anticipated that the high initial cost of establishing railroads with cutting-edge technologies and solutions, such as electric traction motors, would restrain the market's expansion in the next years.

Opportunities

Due to changing fuel prices and the growing need to reduce CO2 emissions, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles is fast increasing. Nearly 40% of American automobile owners named fuel economy as the most important factor in increasing the efficiency of their vehicles, according to the Automotive Fuel Economy Survey. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that around 10 million electric vehicles were sold globally in 2020, an increase of 63% from the year before. Over 95% of the world's supply of electric two- and three-wheelers comes from China. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that China is making major efforts to address air pollution, which causes around 1 million fatalities annually. By making the required adjustments in the automobile industry to fulfil the air quality criteria established by the government, the nation is concentrating on managing air pollution and lowering carbon emissions. Aside from China, which has a sizable percentage of electric vehicles on the road, most nations in the world are seeing an increase in demand for electric automobiles.

Challenges

By degrading the winding insulation in electric motors, excessive heat brought on by overheating can lead to motor failure. Overload, inadequate power conditions, extremely effective service factors, frequent turning on and off of the motor, and a lack of airflow around the motor are all causes of overheating. In hot climates, electric motors also frequently overheat. Insulation failure is the cause of around 30% of all motor failures, while overheating is the cause of about 60%. Significant dependability problems plague permanent magnet motors; when subjected to high temperatures, these motors lose their magnetic. These motors' permanent magnets demagnetize, which lowers their torque capacity. Electric motors must thus function optimally to meet this task. Therefore, spaces with functioning electric motors require the installation of suitable cooling and ventilation systems.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

  • Mild Hybrid Vehicles

  • Full Hybrid Vehicles

By Type

  • AC

  • DC

By Power Rating

  • Below 200 KW

  • 200 KW To 400 KW

  • Above 400 K W

By Application

  • Railways

  • Electric Vehicles

  • Elevators

  • Conveyors

  • Industrial Machinery

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2160

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Achonwa, Carleton, Nurse headline Canada's roster for Women’s Basketball World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Bridget Carleton and Kia Nurse headline Canada's roster for the upcoming FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Canada Basketball revealed its roster Monday for the tournament that starts Thursday in Sydney, following a training camp in Edmonton and series of exhibition games in Australia this month. Canada is in a tough Group B for the World Cup. They'll open against Serbia on Sept. 22 local time (or Sept. 21, 11 p.m. ET). They'll then play France,

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press