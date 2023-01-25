Electric Toothbrush Market to Touch USD 3,852.2 million by 2030 at 7.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Electric Toothbrush Market trends and insights By Product Type (Rechargeable and Battery), End-User (Adults and Children) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Toothbrush Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Electric Toothbrush Market by Product Type, by End-user, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Electric Toothbrush Market will be worth more than USD 3,852.2 million by 2030, capturing a 7.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

An electric toothbrush can be described as a technologically advanced oral product that is used for cleaning teeth, tongue, and gums, with side-by-side or rotation movement of the head. These movements of the head while using the electric toothbrush can be extremely effective when it comes to removing plaque and reducing gingivitis. Electric toothbrushes now come with innovative features that help elevate the brushing experience while improving brushing habits.

Some features are multiple brushing modes made exclusively for sensitive teeth, whitening benefits, along with gum-massaging actions. Additionally, pressure sensors are part of the toothbrush that help apply the needed pressure on the gums as well as teeth while brushing.

A vertical charging stand generally comes along the electric toothbrush, which is used for drying the brush quickly while preventing germs from getting attracted to it. An electric toothbrush facilitates improved cleaning of the complete oral cavity that not only prevents tooth decay but also protects the gum staining, thereby alleviating the chances of any potential disorders. The teeth’s strength is maintained owing to the proper and effective cleaning that is ensured by the electric toothbrush.

North America could be the market leader in the years to come, given the significant awareness level with regard to various dental products. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market will be witnessing the fastest growth in subsequent years, thanks to the surge in dental diseases among people and the consequent increase in the need for advanced oral products.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @  https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7983

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 3,852.2 million

CAGR

7.2% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

by Product Type, by End-user, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Widespread Awareness Of Oral Hygiene

Integration Of Advanced Technologies

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the electric toothbrush market include

  • Colgate Palmolive Co. (New York, U.S.)

  • FOREO (Sydney)

  • Mouth Watchers (U.S.)

  • Church and Dwight (U.S.)

  • JSB Healthcare (India)

  • Panasonic (Japan)

  • Oral - B (P and G) (U.S.)

Most players active in the worldwide market are focused on product differentiation, partnerships, promotional activities, and developing websites to bolster their business across wider landscapes. Additionally, they are using some of the most advanced, high-tech technologies and materials that will help foster their customer base.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Surging levels of awareness among people about oral health could be one of the top factors that will foster the market size. Robust efforts to enhance awareness levels among people should benefit the worldwide market.

Furthermore, the escalation in the number of oral diseases, tooth cavities, and gingivitis will amplify the significance of oral health, thereby enhancing the demand for electric toothbrushes. This will be accompanied by a rise in people’s healthcare spending, especially in developing regions.

Another significant reason could be the emergence of technologically innovative toothbrushes that offer extended use periods coupled with enhanced cleansing properties, allowing effective cleansing of dental plaque. This is touted to be more efficient than manual treatments.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (147 Pages) on Electric Toothbrush:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-toothbrush-market-7983

Market Restraints:

Despite the remarkable growth prospects of the market, there will be a few likely challenges in the future. This will include the low awareness level of the advantages offered by electric toothbrushes and the subsequently high demand for the traditional forms of brushes.

COVID 19 Analysis

The electric toothbrush industry’s growth was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the pandemic scenario, various countries went under lockdown, to curb the escalating cases. Owing to this, the demand and supply chain has been disrupted, which has affected the worldwide market. The infrastructural projects, manufacturing units, industries, and various operations had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic situation.

The unpredictable costs of the key raw materials alongside the pandemic restricted the market’s development rate. On the bright side, the situation is getting back to normal, which can translate into a swift market recovery in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Various product types are rechargeable toothbrushes as well as battery toothbrushes. Rechargeable toothbrushes occupy the biggest share of the worldwide market, emerging as the leading segment.

By Technology

Various technologies in the market are vibrational electric toothbrushes coupled with rotational electric toothbrushes.

The rotational electric toothbrush segment dominates the market, owing to this technology’s effectiveness in removing gingivitis as well as plaque. The vibrational electric toothbrush segment can also expect to experience lucrative growth over the review timeline.

By End-Users

The end-users in the electric toothbrush industry include children as well as adults.

The adult segment acquired a dominant position in the global market share. The adult segment is forecasted to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

By Movement Speed

Depending on movement speed, the electric toothbrush industry caters to sonic along with power.

The sonic segment leads the electric market while the power segment can anticipate significant growth in the next few years.

Buy Now:  https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7983

Regional Analysis

North America is the biggest and the most lucrative market for electric toothbrushes, thanks to the high focus on product innovations by the leading brands as well as the strong support from the government. The significant disposable income of the consumers in the region also adds to the market value. Besides, the presence of highly skilled and trained dentists as well as dental hygienists positively impacts product demand.

The Asia Pacific market can note attractive growth in the forthcoming years, on account of the rising focus on oral healthcare among people and the surge in the middle-income population group.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7983

Related reports:

Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Segmentation By Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup Cosmetics and Others), By Consumer Group (Male and Female), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based) - Global Forecast till 2027

Formal Shoes Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Ballerina, Mules, Oxfords, Derbies, and Boots), End-User (Men, and Women), Distribution Channel (Store Based and Non-Stored Based), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World) —Forecast till 2028

Rose Oil Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Research Report: Information by Type (Rose Otto, Rose Absolute, and Others), Category (Organic and Conventional), Application (Food & Beverages, Fragrances & Perfumes, Cosmetics & Toiletries, and Others), Region - Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Hamilton scores in OT to give Devils 2-1 win over Penguins

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored on the power play in overtime and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton's 11th goal of the season at the 2:07 mark. Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson appeared to score the winner earlier in overtime, but the Penguins were called for a too-many-men penalty on the play. "I just found some space over there and was hoping to get it and just

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Joseph brothers get called for matching penalties in hilarious sequence

    Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph provided the blooper of the week with hilarious incidental penalties in their first NHL game against each other on Friday.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the