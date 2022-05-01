Electric Rosary, Manchester Royal Exchange: imagine Black Mirror set in a convent

Claire Allfree
·3 min read
Electric Rosary Manchester Royal Exchange - Helen Murray
Electric Rosary Manchester Royal Exchange - Helen Murray

It's rare to see a new play featuring a robot nun, so hallelujah for Tim Foley's tantalising new comedy which won a 2017 Bruntwood Prize and receives its belated premiere with a delightfully acted production from Jaz Woodcock-Stewart. We're at St Grace's Convent during the week before Easter where, it's soon apparent, the convent is badly in need of its own resurrection. Funds – and nuns, come to that – are dwindling, the outside world couldn't care less about them; while the recent passing of the Mother Superior has created an awkward little power struggle. With an eye on cementing her position, acting mother Elizabeth has signed up to a council funded integration scheme, hiring a robot to do the housework in exchange for a generous bursary, which she hopes to use to fund a much longed for convent pilgrimage to Ecuador. But gnarly, waspish sister Constance, for whom the robot symbolises the convent's existential crisis, is horrified. God's house, she spits, is no place for a 'thing'.

Foley's witty Black Mirror-style premise deftly refreshes the age old stand offs between faith and science, tradition and technology. Early scenes humanise rather than exploit the comic particularity of the squabbling nuns, who obsess over money as much as they do daily vespers, who tap away at laptops surrounded by votive candles, and whose daily tasks include ensuring ailing, possibly mad sister Patricia doesn't eat too much sugar. There are the faintest hints too of encroaching dystopia – robot “reapers” work in the fields, the rain is relentless - but also hints of social unrest beyond the convent walls at the hands of the Luddites who have declared war on automated labour.

Saroja-Lily Ratnavel as Theresa - Helen Murray
Saroja-Lily Ratnavel as Theresa - Helen Murray

Meanwhile robot Mary, her name neatly implying the new icons of the future, proves a hit. Her glitchy automated voice and literal use of language prove rich instruments of satire in Breffni Holahan's giddily pitch perfect performance, yet in her omnipotent capabilities she also symbolises a provocative parallel between AI and intelligent design. Before long she's taking on a confessor type role as the nuns freely unburden themselves in her presence and, as well as proving a dab hand with the mop, suggests an unerring ability to see straight into their souls.

Foley's play loses its way in the second half as it explodes the hermetic community of the convent and allows the spiritual and societal worlds to crash in - Mary starts experiencing divine revelations; the Luddites rise up and King Herod style declare war on the robots. Woodcock-Stewart's production, which in the first half made a virtue of lo fi simplicity, can't summon enough theatrical sense of this new world to ground it within the reality of the play, and the once effectively contained narrative becomes diffuse and incoherent. Much as it's invigorating to see playwrights abandoning realism for fantasy, new writing seems cursed by the genre of sci fi – like Alistair McDowall's different but similarly futuristic play The Glow, recently at the Royal Court, Electric Rosary struggles to deliver on its initial promise. Yet Foley's terrific ear for character ensure performances that just about compensate. Olwen May makes the most of disenchanted sister Constance's vinegary wit, while as the somewhat dim yet irrepressibly enthusiastic novice Theresa, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel marks herself out as a talent to watch.

Until May 14. Tickets: 0161 833 9833; royalexchange.co.uk

