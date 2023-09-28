Electric rickshaws or household use? What to do with old EV batteries

Electric cars will account for 60pc of the global car fleet by 2030 according to the International Energy Agency

According to the International Energy Agency, electric cars will account for 60 per cent of the global car fleet by 2030; equivalent to some 350 million vehicles.

That’s a lot of EVs, and a lot of used batteries as the EV fleet starts to age. The question is, what to do with them? Naturally, there are many answers to that question.

The most common solution is to use second-life batteries in stationary energy storage, for homes, offices and even large-scale commercial uses. It’s hardly a new idea; Nissan used 148 batteries from its original Leaf EV to create backup energy storage for Amsterdam’s Johann Cruijff Arena as long ago as 2018, while Audi and Mercedes-Benz have also both supplied used batteries to support large-scale industrial energy storage.

Companies such as Connected Energy also already offer scalable commercial energy storage systems, using second life lithium-ion batteries that are expected to last for some eight- to ten years.

Matthew Lumsdon, CEO of Connected Energy, told The Telegraph that “the global demand for electric vehicles coupled with the need for effective storage of renewable energy will see the second life use of batteries in energy storage become more commonplace. Not only that, but economies of scale as more second life batteries become available will reduce costs, and governmental policies to regulate the impact of the life cycle of batteries will further drive reuse.”

Audi have supplied used batteries to support large-scale industrial energy storage - Hendryk Meyer

There are still improvements to be made in the use of stationary energy storage, though, especially when it comes to use of second-life batteries in domestic properties. A recent UK government study consulting 39 organisations including battery and vehicle manufacturers, energy storage providers and the London Fire Brigade, came back with a divided view on whether used EV batteries could safely be implemented for household use.

Most were adamant that, with the correct safety protocols and legislation, second-life batteries were appropriate for domestic use, while others anonymously stated that “…the safety of such cells can never be guaranteed, and hence second-life LiBs should not be employed [in domestic use].”

Story continues

At the Audi Brussels plant - Hendryk Meyer

Another point that some experts have made is that vehicle batteries are over-engineered for stationary energy storage; the most valuable metals that they contain could be – economically and environmentally - better off being recycled for use in new EV batteries since stationary battery systems don’t have the same weight and usage demands of vehicle batteries, so could make use of cell chemistry that doesn’t need such large quantities of more valuable, energy-dense metals such as cobalt.

Whichever side of the argument you’re on, energy storage is certainly a part of the solution for used EV batteries – but how else can we make best use of them?

Not-so stationary energy

I wonder about that, as I steer hard left at Row A22 to dive down one of the ruthlessly organised corridors of Audi’s Brussels plant. The body of my e-Rickshaw leans heavily as I keep the handle bars twisted, the weight of the second-hand EV batteries that I’m sitting on no doubt adding to the sway, for a full lock U-turn that takes me back up the main artery route.

This is Audi’s latest showcase for how second-life EV batteries could be used. Sure, the e-Rickshaw takes 26secs to get to 27mph, but twist the right handle for full acceleration and there’s a proper zip-’n’-whizz of speed. So, despite the incongruous surroundings of this factory - which builds the new Q8 e-tron and will also build the Q4 e-tron - it’s easy to see how the e-Rickshaw could be perfect for barging through crowded city streets. Beneath the re-designed body of this old Rickshaw is a 10kWh lithium-ion e-tron battery, taken from the pack of a prototype car, which delivers a real-world range of some 75- to 90 miles.

Entertaining as it is to whirr around Audi’s factory, this joint pilot project between the Audi Environmental Foundation and Nunam – a company specialising in the use of second-life batteries – has a more serious message. It’s designed to showcase the ways in which used batteries can be implemented to improve the lives of many people around the globe.

The e-Rickshaw takes 26secs to get to 27mph - Hendryk Meyer

Electric rickshaws are not a new idea; there are many on the roads in India and in other countries around the world, but currently most are run on lead-acid batteries, which have a shorter lifespan, and are often not recycled properly. There are various benefits to using second-life lithium-ion batteries instead.

“At the moment, the pilot projects have lots of purposes,” says Prodip Chaterjee, co-founder of Nunam. “Of course, we want to show that you can do a lot with powerful used batteries from EVs. With the e-Rickshaw specifically, it’s also about gathering data on the batteries. Access to data to show how the battery is ageing is very important, as well as working how best to use it to make sure that it’s safe.”

Most EV batteries that can be used for second life purposes “will have around 65 – 80 per cent of their as-new performance,” according to Chaterjee. “Much lower than that is normally best recycled so that the materials can be used to make new batteries.”

Having said that, in testing with these used e-tron batteries, Audi and Nunam have found that the cells retain some 53 per cent of their performance even after 1000 charging cycles – more than useful for a variety of purposes, including for some stationary energy applications. Which is why the project isn’t just looking at second-life, but also third-life EV batteries and what uses can be found for them before recycling.

With the e-Rickshaw specifically, it’s also about gathering data on the batteries, says Prodip Chaterjee, co-founder of Nunam - Hendryk Meyer

One such use could include the portable battery packs that Audi and Nunam have also pioneered, which are charged by small solar panels and then used to provide electricity for those people who live in energy-poor areas.

For now, one issue is that the number of used EV batteries becoming available for second use is fairly low. Even the Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe – the earliest mainstream electric cars - have only been on sale for just over a decade, and most are still making use of their original batteries.

Predicted numbers of EVs is one thing, but electric car production for many manufacturers didn’t begin in large scales until 2019 onwards.

Electric cars are proving to last ten- to twelve years on their original battery

Electric cars are proving to easily last ten- to twelve years and more on their original battery, and so it will only be in the next decade or so that the real scale of industry needed to cope with used EV batteries – whether that’s triaging them into second- and third-life uses or recycling them – becomes fully evident.

When it does come to recycling, 90% or more of the rare earth metals can be recycled and then re-used in a new battery - with no loss of performance from those metals in their new application after the recycling process. Even so, battery recycling isn’t without its issues – and you can read more about that here.

But, as the Audi-Nunam project shows, the ideas and industry needed to support a full, environmentally-focussed EV battery lifecycle that can make the best use of second-life batteries will involve far more than just recycling.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.