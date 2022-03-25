Electric Motors Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the electric motor manufacturing market are ABB Ltd. , ARC Systems, Inc. , Asmo Co. , Ltd. , Brook Crompton UK Ltd. , Emerson Electric Co. , Regal Beloit Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Motors Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247475/?utm_source=GNW
, Siemens AG, Ametek, Inc., and Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

The global electric motors market is expected to grow from $91.86 billion in 2021 to $93.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $93.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.01%.

The electric motor manufacturing market consists of sales of electric motors.A motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and supplies power to devices.

It works on the principles of electromagnetism with properties such as durability, high efficiency, low energy consumption, and low maintenance.These include components such as rotor, bearings, stator, air gap, windings, and commutator.

Devices that use electric motors consist of fans, blowers, household appliances, disk drives, batteries and power tools, machine tools, domestic appliances, HVAC applications, electric cars, and automated robots.

The main types of electric motor manufacturing are alternate current (ac) motor, direct current (ac) motor and hermetic motor.A hermetic motor contains both the compressor and the motor within a single outer welded steel shell.

The motor and compressor are connected directly on the same shaft, with the motor located within the refrigeration circuit.As a result, the need for a shaft seal and the resulting refrigerant leakage problem was eliminated.

Welding or brazing is used to connect all refrigerant pipelines to the outer steel shell.The voltage of electric motor ranges from 9v and below, 10-20 v, 21-60 v, 60 v and above and various output power are integral horsepower (IHP) and fractional horsepower (FHP).

The different speeds of the electric motor are low-speed (less than 1,000 rpm), medium-speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm), high-speed (25,001 to 75,000 rpm), ultra-high-speed (greater than 75,001 rpm) that are used for industrial machinery, motor vehicle, HVAC equipment, aerospace and transportation, household appliances, other commercial applications.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electric motor manufacturing market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the electric motor manufacturing market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increased tariffs on raw materials such as steel and aluminum will restrain the market for motor manufacturing in the forecast period.Steel and aluminum are predominantly used in manufacture of components for motors.

Increasing import tariffs on raw materials such as steel hindered the market for household fans. For instance, in February 2020, USA administration decided to raise tariffs on derivative steel and aluminum imports by 25% and 10%, respectively.

Motor manufacturing companies are increasingly manufacturing IoT enabled smart motors.These motors are equipped with sensors that monitor and track the motor’s health and performance.

Sensors are connected to a control database that continuously collects data, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to learn normal behaviour and sends an alert upon detecting any deviation from normal behaviour. Smart motors offer several benefits such as increased lifespan of equipment, and improved safety.

In March 2019, Maxon Motor AG, a Switzerland-based company that manufactures and supplies high precision drives and systems such as gears, sensors, controls, compact drives acquired Parvalux Electric Motor for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to help Maxon Motor AG in becoming a complete solutions provider company by broadening its portfolio in medical technology and industrial automation.

Parvalux Electric Motor is a UK based company that specializes in manufacturing geared motors such as DC brushless, DC brushed, gearbox, and generators.

The countries covered in the electric motor manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247475/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r