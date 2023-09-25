Electric car makers face £3.7bn bill over EU tariffs - latest updates

A Volkswagen electric vehicle production line in Zwickau in Germany - RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Electric vehicle manufacturers face a £3.7bn bill over the next three years unless the EU drops the introduction of tariffs on trade between the bloc and Britain, industry bosses have said.

Factories may reduce production by up to 480,000 vehicles during that time unless the so-called “rules of origin” rules are abandoned, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

The rules, which are due to come into force in January, were designed to force car companies to build vehicles using parts sourced from within the UK or the EU - or face a 10pc tariff.

However, manufacturers rely on components from markets like China and ACEA has warned that complying with the EU rules will be “practically impossible”.

ACEA president and Renault Group chief executive Luca de Meo said: “Driving up consumer prices of European electric vehicles, at the very time when we need to fight for market share in the face of fierce international competition, is not the right move – neither from a business nor an environmental perspective.

“We will effectively be handing a chunk of the market to global manufacturers.

“Europe should be supporting its industry in the net-zero transition as other regions do – not hindering it.”

07:40 AM BST

Ladbrokes owner hit by online gaming slump

Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain has slashed its full-year outlook for online gaming revenues after worse-than-expected recent trading and said it was ramping up overhaul efforts.

The group said online net gaming revenues have been softer than it had predicted since the summer and it is now expecting a “high single digit” per cent fall over the third quarter on a pro forma basis.

Over the year as a whole, it expects group online net gaming revenues to be down by a “low single digit per cent”, though it kept its outlook for underlying earnings in the range of £1bn to £1.05bn.

Entain said it was now speeding up its transformation plans, including a review of its markets and move to simplify the group structure and operations to cut costs.

It will give further details on the plans alongside its trading update on November 3.

Entain, which owns Ladbrokes, has forecast a fall in online gaming revenue - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

07:35 AM BST

Aldi hits sales record as households 'under real pressure'

The boss of Aldi has said “households are still under real pressure from higher living costs” as the discount supermarket revealed record sales for last year.

The German company’s UK business has reported annual sales of £15.5bn for 2022, jumping from £13.6bn in the previous year.

It added that more recent sales data, compiled by Kantar earlier this month, showed the business saw 17.1pc growth year-on-year as shoppers seek to reduce the cost of their weekly shop.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said:

Although inflation is easing, households are still under real pressure from higher living costs. As a result, Britain is shopping very differently to how it did 18 months ago - fewer trips, more own label products, and switching supermarkets in search of better value. What we’re seeing is a new generation of savvy shoppers who’ve turned their back on traditional, full-price supermarkets in favour of transparent, low prices, which is what we’re famous for. That’s why we’re still welcoming more and more customers through our doors - people who come to us for our low prices but stay for the award-winning quality of our exclusive brands.

Aldi's boss has warned that higher living costs are putting households 'under real pressure' - REUTERS/Phil Noble

07:28 AM BST

Electric vehicle manufacturers face a £3.7bn bill unless the EU scraps plans to introduce 10pc tariffs on car makers who fail to source all their parts from within the bloc and Britain.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association has urged the EU to prevent the taxes coming into force in January or face “driving up consumer prices”.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain’s slowing economy has cost families £1,400 – Britain is stumbling ‘from one major crisis to the next’, says Resolution Foundation

2) BT to cut rural jobs in diversity push – Cost-cutting move is a significant factor in prioritising investment in city centres

3) Wealthy savers in line for tens of thousands of pounds in Isa overhaul – Jeremy Hunt considers reforming the current savings system to boost investment

4) Car dealer Pendragon accused of fraud over software business – £260m lawsuit comes at a turbulent time for Britain’s automotive industry

5) Irish start-up plans UK’s first drone takeaway service – Manna’s launch is expected to kick off an air delivery race among tech companies

What happened overnight

Shares in Asia were mostly lower, with Tokyo the only major regional market to advance, after Wall Street suffered more losses with its worst week in six months.

Worries over China’s property sector, a US government shutdown and the continued strike by American autoworkers were weighing on investor sentiment.

Troubled property developer China Evergrande sank 18.2pc after announcing it was unable to raise further debt, a predicament that might imperil plans for restructuring its more than $300 billion in debt.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.5pc to 17,794.49, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.5pc to 3,116.17.

Tokyo stocks ended higher in bargain-hunting following sharp falls last week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.9pc, or 276.21 points, to 32,678.62, while the broader Topix index rose 0.4pc, or 9.23 points, to 2,385.50.

In Seoul, the Kospi lost 0.5pc to 2,496.65, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.1pc to 7,064.30.

