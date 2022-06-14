Electric car grant scrapped earlier than expected

Electric car charging

Grants for electric cars have been scrapped in a surprise move by the Government as petrol prices reach record highs, adding to fears driving will become too expensive for many ordinary families.

A £1,500 grant towards the cost of a new electric vehicle (EV) came to an end on Tuesday, nearly a year before the industry expected.

The Government said the scheme had achieved its aim of kickstarting the EV market in the UK ahead of the ban on sales of petrol and diesel cars by 2030, and said it would now focus funding on improving charging infrastructure.

Electric vehicles account for one in six of new cars on the road, with sales rising 70 per cent in the last year as petrol and diesel sales slumped.

“Government funding must always be invested where it has the highest impact if that success story is to continue,” Trudy Harrison, a transport minister, said.

Electric cars out of reach for drivers

But industry experts fear that dropping the grant will put new electric cars out of reach of many drivers, at a time when they are struggling to pay rising fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices hit new records on Monday, with petrol rising to 185.44p a litre, up from 178.50p a litre last week and 130.70p a year ago.

“The timing could not be worse, with record fuel prices when we want to encourage people to change,” said Edmund King, the AA president. “People can’t afford petrol and diesel and now they can’t afford to make the switch.”

Mr King said the move could also threaten targets to have nearly 46 per cent of cars on the road electric by 2030 in order to reach the Government’s net zero goals.

Ginny Buckley, the founder and CEO of Electrifying.com, said the move could create “a two-tier nation” when it comes to EV ownership.

The Government said “significant” savings in running costs for electric cars compared to petrol or diesel equivalents often exceed the current £1,500 value of the grant.

It added that electric car drivers will continue to benefit from generous incentives including zero road tax and favourable company car tax rates, which can save drivers over £2,000 a year.

It said existing applications for the grant “will continue to be honoured”, as some drivers face up to 12 months wait for their electric car.