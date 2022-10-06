Electric Capacitor Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research
Extensive application of capacitors in the construction of most electronic gadget, increase in the adoption of electronic gadgets among customers drives the global electric capacitor market growth. Rapid industrialization and remarkable product applications in the industrial, automotive electronics, consumer electronics, energy, and other industries are expected boost the global market trends. Closed manufacturing units, reduction in workforce, and low raw material supply during the pandemic negatively impacted the global market.
Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric capacitor market generated $16.4 billion in 2021, and electric capacitor industry is projected to reach $30.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.
Report coverage & details:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2022–2031
Base Year
2021
Market Size in 2021
$16.4 billion
Market Size in 2031
$30.4 billion
CAGR
6.4%
No. of Pages in Report
406
Segments Covered
Type, capacity, application, and region.
Drivers
Increase in the standard of living
Extensive application of capacitors in the construction of most electronic gadget
Opportunities
Increase in the adoption of electronic gadgets among customers
Persistent technological advancements with growth of technology
Restrains
Limited energy storage
COVID-19 Scenario:
The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global electric capacitor market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.
Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities including those of capacitors and other electronic component, which adversely impacted its demand.
In addition, there was a shortage of skilled workforce and the scarcity of raw materials due to strict ban on import and export of items further aggravated the impact on the market.
Furthermore, various government funded transmission and distribution projects were closed which additionally affected the growth of the market.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electric capacitor market based on type, capacity, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.
Based on type, the plastic film segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as the Ceramic, Aluminum Electrolytic, and other segments.
Based on capacity, the high voltage segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The low voltage segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Based on application, the power generation segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The distribution segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The key players analyzed in the global electric capacitor market report include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Kemet Corporation, Suzhou Maxwell Technologies Co., Ltd, AVX Corporation, Cornell Dubilier, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, WIMA GmbH, TDK-EPC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, and Panasonic Corp.
The report analyzes these key players in the global electric capacitor market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.
