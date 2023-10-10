Electric bus station fire could turn high-rise homes into ‘volcano’, residents warn

london buses

Local residents are fighting to block plans to build an electric bus garage under a development of thousands of new flats amid fears battery fires could cause a “volcano”.

Labour-run Barnet Council is in talks with Transport for London (TfL) and developer Ballymore about the joint £1.7bn project to build 25 tower blocks on top of a proposed underground electric bus depot in Edgware town centre.

However, Save Our Edgware, a community group, has warned that residents would be at “severe risk” from electric vehicle batteries igniting, leading to explosive combustion and multi-vehicle fires.

In May last year, an entire fleet of electric buses was destroyed in a bus garage in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, after one caught fire.

In the same month, Paris’s transport operator withdrew 149 electric buses made by Bolloré Group’s Bluebus from operation after two ignited on separate occasions.

Damaged EV batteries pose a risk of “thermal runaway” where energy stored in the battery releases rapidly, creating temperatures of up to 400C.

While electric vehicle fires are statistically rarer than petrol or diesel car fires, they are a lot harder to put out.



Firefighters are still testing the best ways to douse fires involving the lithium-ion batteries present in many battery-powered vehicles, including placing the cars into water, or covering them with foam or a large fire blanket.

Proximity to other electric vehicles risks the fire spreading. Government guidelines recommend electric cars with damaged batteries should be “quarantined” from other vehicles due to the risk of battery fires.

Homes for around 7,000 people and a rebuilt shopping centre are planned for the six-hectare site where the Edgware shopping centre currently stands.

The plan also involves replacing an above-ground bus garage with a brand new depot for at least 190 electric buses beneath the 3,828 high-rise homes, in coordination with TfL.

The buses would plug into the same power supply that serves the buildings above and recharge overnight.

But a Freedom of Information request to the London Fire Brigade revealed that there is no specific fire safety guidance for underground garages that charge electric buses.

Anuta Zack, spokesman for Save our Edgware, warned that a battery fire in the bus garage could result in “Grenfell on steroids” and that residents were at “severe risk”.

The proposed site is adjacent to Premier House, a 13-storey block of flats still covered with the same cladding that precipitated the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, killing 72 residents.

Ms Zack described the proposed garage as a “volcano” sitting underneath thousands of residents.

“I am scared,” she added. “The fire safety protocols haven’t been developed sufficiently, and people’s lives are being put at risk. Nobody is giving us any information or clarity.”

A petition with over 5,500 signatures opposing the Ballymore development will be put to Barnet Council at the next meeting on October 17, after initially being rejected.

Ballymore has been consulting with local communities about the project since March, in partnership with the property arm of Transport for London, TTL Properties.

The developer is expected to submit a formal application for the project in the coming weeks.

A spokesman for the joint venture said: “The safety of our residents and all users of our developments are of paramount importance to us, and we are working closely with relevant authorities to ensure the proposal is designed and built to the highest fire safety standards.

“The garage would only be occupied by electric buses following approvals from all relevant bodies, including the London Fire Brigade, Barnet Council, the Health and Safety Executive and Building Control.”

Barnet Council was approached for comment.