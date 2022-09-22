Electric Boats Market Expected to Grow at a Fast Pace of 12.9% Amidst Stringent Emission Restrictions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific is likely to develop at a faster rate overall, Europe is expected to hold the highest electric boats market share. Cargo boats are predicted to show the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022-2032 since they are used to convey increasingly large and heavy loads

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global electric boats market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9%. The electric boats market value is projected to increase from US$ 5.65 Bn in 2022 to US$ 19 Bn by 2032.

Due to growing worries about environmental and marine pollution, shipyards are switching to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels. In addition, companies are allocating a sizable portion of their budgets toward R&D in order to create a more robust and durable battery system. Different regional governments are enforcing strict regulations to slow the growth of pollution, launching programmes to increase the number of battery-powered boats on the water, and subsidising the research and development of new battery and pollution control technologies. This is expected to to drive the electric boats market forward.

Moreover, the demand for recreational boating activities is being propelled by the rising urbanisation, increased standard of life, and growth in disposable income of individuals. To say that electric watercrafts are just used for fishing and leisure is an understatement. They are also used for patrolling the seas, keeping an eye out for illegal activities like smuggling, and performing effective rescue operations.

In addition, tourism's continued expansion, along with the rising tides of boat leasing and waterborne transit, are driving global demand for electric boats.

The global electric boats market is growing due to rising environmental concerns and stringent emission restrictions, rising seaborne commerce operations, and the expansion of the marine tourist sector.

However, the electric boats market is being held back by the expensive price of electric propulsion systems and the low storage capacity of batteries in electric watercrafts. However, chances are likely to arise in the coming years as growth and development work to increase charging infrastructure, governments work to encourage the use of electric watercrafts, and technical advances open new frontiers.

Key Takeaways

  • As of 2021, electric watercrafts only account for about 2% of the market.

  • Sales of electric boats are low in both Europe and the United States.

  • The rising number of people who enjoy freshwater fishing and sailing are largely responsible for the boom in the recreational boating industry in the world's two largest electric boats markets, Western Europe and North America.

  • It is expected to be the technical constraints of the lithium-ion battery, in addition to the difficulty of replacing propulsion components that is likely to pose the greatest threat to the market's development.

Competitive Landscape

The global electric boats market is highly fragmented due to the high number of companies operating within it. The primary objectives of players are to increase their electric boats market share and maximise their financial gain. To achieve this goal, players are resorting to a wide range of strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and various kinds of cooperation. However, major companies are spending money on R&D to create eco-friendly speedboats with a smaller impact on the economy and the environment.

Recent Developments

  • With the acquisition of STARFISHER announced in October 2021, Groupe Beneteau was able to increase its production capacity for 25- to 35-foot powerboats by establishing a presence in Portugal.

  • At the 2021 Busan International Boat Show in June, Danfoss unveiled the electric drivetrain and sub-system for the first commercially accessible hydrogen-electric yacht, Hydrogenia.

  • In May of 2021, Limestone Boats and Vision Marine Technologies entered a cooperation to develop electric outboard motors for use in Limestone Boats' powerboats; the companies hope to increase production from 400 to 510 powerboats by the end of 2022.

Electric Boats Market by Category

By Type:

  • Pure Electric

  • Hybrid

By Boat Type:

  • Small Size

  • Medium Size

  • Large Size

By Battery Type:

  • Lead Acid

  • Lithium Ion

  • Nickel based batteries

By Power Output:

  • Below 5KW

  • Between 5KE to 30KW

  • Above 30KW

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

The Automotive and Transportation division of FMI provides exclusive coverage and actionable insights about automotive and transportation industry encompassing automotive, aviation, shipping and marine, and railway sectors. Market findings and competition intelligence of OEM, aftermarket, services and technology landscape have helped numerous industry stakeholders’ right from automakers, component manufacturers, channel partners and service providers in taking informed decisions and keeping them up-to-date with market behaviour.

