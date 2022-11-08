Electric Boat Market Size Worth $11.35 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 13.7% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The global electric boat market growth is driven by rising inclination toward solar-electric boats, increasing network for charging points in marine infrastructure for small boats and installation of superchargers at smaller ports.

New York, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Electric Boat Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Boat Type, Battery Type, Application, and Geography” the electric boat market is expected to grow from USD 5.26 billion in 2022 to USD 11.35 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2028.





Get Sample Pages of Electric Boat Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00021992/







Global Electric Boat Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in US$ 5.26 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 11.35 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 153 No. of Tables 89 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Boat Type, Battery Type, and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Frauscher Bootswerft GmbH & Co KG,Duffy Electric Boat Co,Rand Boats A/S,Vision Marine Technologies Inc. ,Quadrofoil d.o.o,Budsin Wood Craft,Candela Technology AB,aquawatt,LTS Marine,Ruban Bleu Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Electric Boat Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00021992/







Browse key market insights spread across 153 pages with 89 list of tables & 82 list of figures from the report, "Electric Boat Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Boat Type (Pure Electric and Hybrid), Battery Type (Nickel Based, Lead Acid, and Lithium-ion), and Application (Fishing, Recreational, and Others)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/electric-boat-market



Story continues





Global Electric Boat Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Frauscher, Duffy Electric Boat Company, Rand Boats APS, Vision Marine Technologies, Quadrofoil D.O.O, Ruban Bleu, Aquawatt Mechatronik and Yachtbau, Candela, and Budsin Wood Craft are a few of the key players profiled during the study of the global electric boat market. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the electric boat market and its ecosystem.

In July 2022: Groupe Beneteau and Vision Marine Technologies partnered for the development of full electric outboard-equipped boats.

In March 2021: Frauscher introduced the TimeSquare 20, a catamaran measuring 8.30m and 2.50m wide new electric boat.

Growing concerns about greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, supportive government initiatives for controlling GHG emissions, and rising inclination toward recreational boating in the tourism sector are expected to drive the demand for electric boats over the forecast period. For instance, in Europe, the UK became the first G7 country to target net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including adopting electric boats and vehicles.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00021992/







In Europe, there is a huge opportunity for the growth of the electric boat market. European countries such as Spain, Italy, the UK, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, and Germany have large coastal boundaries. Thus, the larger coastal line is attracting foreign tourists to the region, which is anticipated to boost the demand for electric boats. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives to support the electric boat industry. In recent years, organizations such as International Maritime Organization (IMO) and European Commission (EC) have taken actions to reduce airborne emissions from the shipping sector. These include establishing Emission Control Areas (ECAs), setting sulfur content limits in marine fuels, and adopting the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).

Solar-Electric Boats to Drive Global Electric Boat Market:



Solar-electric boats have numerous benefits, including less maintenance requirement due to no oil change, impeller change, or diesel filter change; fewer vibrations; good fuel economy; avoiding local contamination; and a decrease in the boats' overall weight. Solar energy helps control the flow of electricity to rechargeable batteries such as Lithium-ion. Further, solar-electric boats can run at low operational costs, making them the most preferred option for users compared to fuel-based boats with a high need for regular maintenance. These benefits are expected to bolster the demand for solar-electric boats in the coming years.

A diesel boat purchase cost is approximately US$ 2,500 for fishing activities; it is lower compared to the cost of electric boats. However, the operational diesel-based boat costs them ~US$ 3,000–4,000 annually, due to the rising fuel prices. The solar-electric boat would cost a user ~US$ 21,000–25,000, which is the price without any government subsidy that can be recovered in 4-5 years, with lower operational costs. Furthermore, the rising product development in solar boat manufacturing is supporting the electric boat market growth. For instance, NavAlt, a boat manufacturer in India, is pushing to make the country’s fastest solar electric catamaran boat that can travel at 12 knots, reducing travel time from 90 minutes to only 30 minutes. NavAlt is also planning to launch solar fishing boats with Shell Foundation in the next few years to achieve green energy sustainability goals. Thus, the manufacturers growing inclination toward developing solar-electric boats is anticipated to provide new growth opportunities for the market growth.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00021992







Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Electric Boat Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the ceasing of all normal routine activities, such as getting outdoors, visiting foreign destinations, going to work, etc. Recreational activities such as leisure boats and water sports were also banned during the pandemic as a part of social distancing. The imposition of lockdown restrictions to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 significantly impacted the supply chains, raw materials availability (wood and metal), and manufacturing facilities. Electric boat manufacturers faced the immediate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and could not meet the high demand for electric boats due to supply chain disruption in production processes. Import duties on raw materials such as steel, plastics, metal components, and machinery equipment also affected the electric boat manufacturing and the export of parts, including battery-powered systems, such as lead-acid, lithium-ion, and nickel-based products. Thus, the supply chain disruption in electric motors and battery systems hampered the electric boat market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021 and 2022, relaxations in government restrictions in lockdown led to the resumption of manufacturing businesses, with upgraded and improved supply chains. This further propelled the manufacturing of electric boats. In 2022, the demand for electric boats has been growing due to their increasing tourism and water sports activities. Therefore, the resumption of business activities boosted the electric boat market.

Global Electric Boat Market: Type Segment

Based on boat type, the electric boat market is bifurcated into pure electric and hybrid. The pure electric segment is dominating the market due to strong technological development in the product offering. However, the electric boat market in the hybrid segment will witness growth in the forecast period.

Key Findings of this Study:

The global electric boat market includes companies operating in a wide range of product portfolios. Each category has some well-established key players. Due to the different markets in which they operate and compete, it is not feasible to determine the key five players in the overall electric boat market. However, based on parameters, such as overall revenue, current electric boat product portfolio, brand image, geographic reach, technology adoption and integration, customer base, new product/service/feature launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and other market-related activities, which have listed above five key players operating at a global level.





Directly Purchase "Single User License" of Electric Boat Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00021992/















Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Electric Bus Market – The electric bus market was valued at US$ 29,179.51 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 105,808.15 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021-2028.

Electric Trucks Market – The electric trucks market is expected to grow from US$ 4,592.55 million in 2021 to US$ 26,542.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Electric Ships Market – The electric ships market was valued US$ 3.82 billion in 2021, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market – The electric ships market was valued US$ 3.82 billion in 2021, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Electric Vehicle Chargers Market – Electric vehicle chargers are the devices that are specifically developed to charge the battery of an electric vehicle. Electric vehicle chargers are of two types namely: onboard chargers and off-board chargers.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market – The electric commercial vehicles are rapidly gaining momentum with strict regulatory norms regarding global warming emissions and fuel efficiency standards across nations.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market – Hybrid electric vehicle is a combination of internal combustion engine and electric propulsion system.

Electric Vehicle Charging System Market – Electric vehicle charging system provide electric energy for recharging electric vehicles such as electric cars.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market – The increasing popularity and sales of electric vehicles has resulted in robust demand for electric vehicle charging stations in recent years.

Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market – Electric vehicle battery swapping is a process in which a discharged battery or battery pack in an electric vehicle may be switched out for a fully charged one, minimizing the time spent waiting for the battery to charge.









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com



Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/electric-boat-market





