Electric blankets run short as cold snap fuels 70pc jump in sales

Electric Blankets

Retailers are running out of stock of electric blankets as households find affordable ways to keep warm.

Sales of electric blankets have surged in recent weeks with John Lewis reporting a 69pc jump in sales in the week commencing November 21 compared with the same period a year earlier.

At the time of writing, 10 out of 12 electric blankets sold by John Lewis were listed as out of stock on its website. Its range of dehumidifiers were also completely unavailable on its website.

A spokesman for John Lewis said: “Hot water bottles, dehumidifiers and electric blankets have all been in very strong demand during the cold snap as customers try and keep cosy while minimising energy costs.

“We’re continuing to stock up but these items are incredibly popular at the moment so we'd advise customers to check availability in their local shop via our app.”

While sales of electric blankets have risen, sales of heaters and radiators have dropped by almost a quarter, according to data experts Kantar.

Kantar said the data showed how households were looking for cheaper, alternative ways to heat their homes.

Sales of electric blankets at Curry’s were 3,000pc higher over the last week compared with the same week in 2021, the retailer said – although it did not specify how many had been sold.

Lara Brittain at Currys, said: “With many still trying to find ways to save on their energy bills and the weather going below freezing, customers have been seeking out tech to keep themselves and their families warm this December.”

Lakeland, the homeware retailer, said it had seen record demand for electric blankets this year and that sales had been as much as 95pc higher even in the summer months.

A Lakeland spokesman said: “Overall this year we are over 800pc [higher on sales of electric blankets] compared to last year as people prepare for a cold winter with high energy prices.

“Although a lot of lines are sold out currently, we have more stock coming so we are encouraging customers to keep a close eye on the website for more updates or check in their local store.”

Electric blankets, dehumidifiers and hot water bottles all currently rank among the bestselling items in Amazon’s home and personal care categories online.

Surging energy bills have made the cost of keeping homes warm through traditional means increasingly daunting for households across the country as temperatures drop.

Electric blankets generally cost between £30 and £100 and are claimed to offer a significant cost advantage compared to turning on the central heating.

A Dreamland Sherpa blanket sold by John Lewis, for instance, claims to cost as little as 1p per night to run.

A spokesman for Argos, which is owned by Sainsbury's, said searches for electric blankets on its website had jumped by 91pc over the past month and by 218pc compared with a year earlier.

Dreams, the bed retailer, said searches on its website for electric blankets were up 611pc in 2022 compared to last year. Three out of five electric blankets listed on Dreams’ website were out of stock on Monday.