Electra Fire evacuation orders in Amador and Calaveras counties are reduced to warnings

Virtually all evacuation orders in Amador and Calaveras counties for the Electra Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings, fire officials announced Saturday.

Cal Fire said that the only areas still under mandatory evacuation are within the wildfire scar.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office has removed the road closures at Clinton Bar Road and Gold Strike Road, according to the department, and also reduced the area from an evacuation order to a warning zone. There are no road closures left in the county.

The warning area south of Highway 88 and Highway 26 running east from French Gulch Road to the Calaveras County line has been removed, Cal Fire said.

The department said all zones in Calaveras County with existing evacuation warnings remain, and all zones previously under mandatory evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings.

There are many factors to be aware of when returning home from a wildfire, according to Cal Fire, and the department recommends evacuees visit www.readyforwildfire.org to learn about returning home after a wildfire and for ways that residents in fire-prone areas can prepare for wildfires.