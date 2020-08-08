Nitin Sethi Wins The ACJ Investigative Journalism Award For HuffPost Series On Electoral Bonds

Journalist Nitin Sethi has won the prestigious investigative journalism award, given by the Asian College of Journalism, for a series of stories on Electoral Bonds.

Sethi’s investigation into electoral bonds, based on responses to RTI filings by activist Lokesh Batra, revealed several irregularities in how the government brought the electoral bonds into effect.

The Modi government ignored concerns raised by the RBI and the Election Commission over issues of transparency pertaining to the bonds.

The entire series of article can be accessed here.

Sethi’s award was announced over a Zoom ceremony.

The jury consisted of Senthil Chengalvarayan, President and Editorial Director at CNBC TV18, journalist Vidya Subrahmaniam and Jose Martin Tharakan.

You can read the citation given by ACJ below:

View photos The citation given by ACJ to journalist Nitin Sethi More

Continue reading on HuffPost