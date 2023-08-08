Elections watchdog reveals it was hit by cyber attack

Hacker

The UK's elections watchdog has revealed it has been the victim of a "complex cyber-attack".

The Electoral Commission said unspecified "hostile actors" had managed to gain access to copies of the electoral registers, from August 2021.

Hackers also broke into its emails and "control systems" but the attack was not discovered until October last year.

The watchdog has warned the public to be "vigilant for unauthorised use or release of their personal data".

In a public notice, it said information in the registers, which it had been holding for research purposes, contained "limited" data and "much of it is already in the public domain".

However, it said people who registered to vote between 2014 and 2022 should remain "vigilant for unauthorised use or release of their personal data".

Chief executive officer Shaun McNally said he understood public concern and would like to apologise to those affected.

The commission added that it had taken steps to secure its systems against future attacks, including by updating its login requirements, alert system and firewall policies.