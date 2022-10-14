Elections in these Charlotte-area districts could tip the legislature’s balance of power

Will Wright
·4 min read
Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

As the two major parties battle for spots in the state legislature, a handful of districts around Charlotte could help tip the scales.

The legislative races in November occur against a backdrop with issues such as abortion and redistricting looming large.

Most Charlotte-area races are likely to go to one party by a comfortable margin, but some races could be tight. They could play a vital role in determining whether Republicans gain a supermajority — enough seats to overturn Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

Here are four races to watch.

Concord and Harrisburg, House District 73

The race for House District 73 in western Cabarrus County is one of the closest in the state, according to composites of past election results.

It leans Democratic, but only by a margin of about 2%, according to a composite from the state legislature. Republican Brian Echevarria, a first-time candidate, is running against Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams, a registered nurse and member of the Harrisburg Town Council.

Echevarria made headlines in October for taking credit for a now-inactive Facebook page and corresponding LLC called “Spank That Tail,” which advocated the spanking of children.

Echevarria told The Charlotte Observer the page and business were jokes. Business filings showed Echevarria as the registered agent of Spank That Tail, LLC., which is dissolved. Echevarria said in a 2020 interview with a Charlotte church he supports physically disciplining children, and held up a paddle engraved with a Bible verse.

Like in other legislative races across the state, abortion has arisen as a key issue. Echevarria said in a Facebook post that he would vote for “the best bill that we can get through, the one that can save the most lives, whether that’s 15 weeks, 12 weeks, heartbeat.”

Williams supports abortion rights and said she would defend them as a legislator. She’d also push for more funding for school counselors and improved access to mental health care.

Echevarria supports eliminating the state’s corporate tax in hopes of making North Carolina “the nation’s hub for business,” his website says. Williams said she believes the state should keep the tax “to ensure corporations pay their fair share.”

The district includes Harrisburg, Rocky River, Pharrs Mill and most of Concord.

FIND YOUR LEGISLATOR: We’re questioning candidates in 170 districts across NC

Northern Mecklenburg, House District 98

Republican incumbent John Bradford, the sole Republican in the Mecklenburg County legislative delegation, faces Democratic challenger Christy Clark.

The two faced each other twice before. Clark beat Bradford in a 2018 state House race but lost to him in 2020.

District 98 includes Cornelius, Davidson and much of western Huntersville.

Bradford is the senior chairman of the House Finance Committee and vice chairman of the Regulatory Reform Committee.

An entrepreneur, Bradford has campaigned partly on his support for business growth in the district.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” Bradford said in a campaign video in September. “I will always fight for our small business owners.”

In addition to previously serving in the legislature, Clark has worked as a teacher in northern Mecklenburg.

“Through this work, I see first-hand the detrimental impact that a decade of Republican leadership in Raleigh has on our public schools and working families,” Clark says on her website. “I decided to run for House District 98 again to build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous North Carolina.”

District 98 leans Republican, but only by a few percentage points, according to the state’s composite of past election results.

Matthews and Providence, House District 103

Former Republican legislator Bill Brawley is hoping to return to the state House with a win in District 103, which includes Matthews and Providence.

The Democratic nominee is Laura Budd, an attorney, member of the Mecklenburg County Bar Association Board of Directors and a member of the Matthews Chamber of Commerce.

District 103 leans Democratic but is poised to be competitive, according to past election results.

Brawley lost to Rep. Rachel Hunt in 2018 by fewer than 100 votes. Hunt, the daughter of former Gov. Jim Hunt, unseated Brawley after five terms in office. As senior chair of the Finance Committee and a co-chair of Appropriations, Brawley was arguably Mecklenburg County’s most influential lawmaker at that time, The Charlotte Observer reported ahead of the 2018 election.

Hunt and Brawley faced off again in 2020, but Hunt won then by more than 4,000 votes. Hunt is now running for North Carolina Senate.

Matthews and Providence, Senate District 42

Hunt, the Democratic nominee and current state House representative, faces Republican nominee and cardiologist Cheryl Russo.

Russo narrowly won in the primary, beating her competitor by about 160 votes.

The district includes Matthews, Providence and the area just east of Pineville, including Carolina Place Mall. The district leans Democratic and includes much of the area Hunt already represents in the state House.

