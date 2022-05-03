Elections 2022: How are local councils tackling climate change?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change

Local elections are taking place across England, Scotland and Wales on Thursday, and environmental questions may play a large part in people's voting decisions.

The UK has a national ambition to be net zero by 2050. Although councils are limited in their powers, they can still exert significant control over emissions at a local level.

How much can local councils do to tackle climate change?

Authorities can "exert control over around 6% of local emissions and have at least some degree of influence over more than half of local emissions," according to Jamie Brogan of Edinburgh University Climate Change Institute.

Most councils in the UK have now declared a "climate emergency". This means they recognise that climate change is a serious issue and needs to be acted on.

The next step is to develop a climate action plan outlining how they will use council powers to cut emissions in the local area.

Andy Gouldson, Professor of Environmental Policy at Leeds University says that councils should be focused on reducing emissions from transport and buildings, as these make up 80% of a local area's direct carbon footprint.

Less driving and more walking

Local authorities have the power to influence how people move around their area, and to promote greener forms of travel.

For instance, they can help residents switch to electric vehicles by increasing the number of public chargers on the street.

A blurred cyclist passes through the barriers that form an LTN (Low Traffic Neighbourhood), an experimental closure by Southwark Council preventing motorists from accessing the junction of Carlton Avenue and Dulwich Village
A traffic barrier in south London - low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) have become a divisive issue in local politics

In Great Britain local authorities own many lamp posts where chargers can be built into, and control 18,670 hectares of car parks which can be used as charger locations.

They can also use planning powers to develop more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

For instance, the London Borough of Waltham Forest has installed 18 miles of segregated cycle lanes and 62 new pedestrian crossings.

More controversially, many councils have also introduced low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), which prevent cars using residential areas as cut-throughs to avoid main roads.

While some people have welcomed LTNs, others complain that they have increased traffic jams in bordering areas. The issue is expected to influence how some people vote in the upcoming elections.

Under the new Bus Back Better strategy, local councils in England also have greater responsibility for developing bus routes.

Efficient housing

UK homes are the coldest in Europe, poor insulation and draughty doors mean households spend 70% of their energy on heating and cooling.

Local authorities have a direct opportunity to tackle this situation. About half of councils in the UK currently own their social housing, and over 80% of councils have their own housing development companies, allowing them to invest and install insulation and other energy-saving measures.

The government estimates that these measures could not only reduce emissions by 6 million tonnes by 2030, but also save households up to £300 per year on their energy bills.

Funding these projects is perhaps the biggest obstacle for local authorities. They have seen a 16% drop in revenues since 2010 - mostly because of reductions in central government cuts.

It's harder for councils to help privately owned properties, although they can help draw up area-wide contracts to get reduced rates for insulation for homeowners.

And Greater Manchester Combined Authority (CA) has provided residents with local grants for insulation, and launched a Retrofit Skills Bootcamp to train 200 local people in insulation installation.

Construction worker trains others with whiteboard behind
The UK government wants two million green jobs by 2030 which includes insulation fitters

Local green energy

Councils can help reduce emissions by supporting the development of onshore wind turbines by including them in Local Plans (their five-year outline for what local development can take place).

They can also encourage local green networks - small energy generation systems - to provide low carbon energy and reduce the cost of energy for local people.

Bristol City Council leased council-owned land at reduced rates for Ambition Community Energy, a community interest company, to develop England's largest wind turbine in northwest Bristol.

This also provided provided development grants and other financial support through the Bristol and Bath Capital scheme.

Two men stand next to wind turbine out at sea
Bristol council has been developing wind energy projects since 2013

It is estimated that the turbine could save 50,000 tonnes of carbon over its lifetime, and make £4.2m in profits from selling energy to the grid, which will then be invested in the local area.

What other climate action can councils take?

Although housing and transport produce the most emissions, councils also have powers to reduce the climate impact from other areas:

  • Recycling and waste: It is up to local authorities to decide how often waste is collected and what recycling services are offered - average England household recycling rates range from 7.9 % to 64.2 % depending on the local authority

  • Councils can also improve public green spaces and increase tree planting on their land to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere - some have promised to plant a tree for every person

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs first to take on new shape in 'unflappable' Game 1 performance

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea