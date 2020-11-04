Elections 2020: U.S. stock futures are trading higher

U.S. equity futures are trading higher Tuesday evening as the country awaits results of the 2020 elections.

Dow futures ( YM=F ): +194 points or 0.3%

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F) : +13 points or 0.4%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +53 points or 0.5%

It’s very early in the process, but the initial results are coming in largely as expected. As of 7:45 p.m. ET, the Associated Press had called Kentucky and West Virginia for President Donald Trump, giving him a total of 13 electoral votes. The AP has called Vermont and Virginia for former Vice President Joe Biden, giving him 16 electoral votes.

A candidate needs to gain at least 270 electoral votes to win the White House.

The market moves follow Tuesday’s surge, which saw the Dow (^DJI) rally 555 points, or 2%. That followed a 1.6% jump in the Dow on Monday as markets recovered much of last week’s sharp losses.

All eyes are on election results. In recent weeks, polling data have signaled Biden has an edge on Trump, who for months has lagged in public surveys and predictive markets.

However, it’s unclear if there will be a winner declared in the near-term, especially with the Trump campaign saying it may contest the results should they point to a Biden victory. A contested election may already be priced into the market with at least some Wall Street experts considering it their baseline scenario.

Yahoo Election Updates More

Don’t make too much of the initial market reaction.

It’s also unclear what investors should take away from election night futures activity.

Just four years ago when Donald Trump unexpectedly defeated Hillary Clinton, markets plunged that Tuesday evening with U.S. equity futures dropping 5% and hitting limit down, only to surge during Wednesday’s trading session. The S&P 500 gained 1.1% when it was all said and done.

And Wall Street’s forecasters haven’t forgotten about it.

“[T]he experience of 2016 suggests that investors should be careful about taking strong positions on political outcomes and, worse, mechanically translating those to market outcomes,” Capital Economics’ Neil Shearing wrote on Monday. “Back then, the consensus was that Trump was unlikely to win, but if he were to prevail then his rhetoric on trade and ‘carnage in America’ would spell disaster for equity markets. We all know what happened next.”

A jogger carries a Vote! flag as he passes a polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) More

There are a lot of things that could go wrong on election night and the days that follow. Again, a contested election has become a base-case scenario.

But the bottom line seems to be that investors should be cautious about betting too much on what they expect in the short-term.

“We recall dire predictions from many pundits and commentators about the stock market’s reaction to Mr. Trump’s surprise election victory in 2016,” Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus wrote in a note to clients.

“Our view is that such a reactive post-election downdraft would likely prove temporary and that after any ‘shock’ or ‘panic’ subsides, markets would again attempt to scale the proverbial ‘wall of worry’—seeking to grind higher on the strength of fundamental indicators such as jobs, income growth, monetary policy, and the next tranche of fiscal policy support, when it arrives.“

—

Sam Ro is managing editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter: @SamRo

Read more:

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.