Election 2020: Betting markets see Trump boost after Florida early returns; Biden still favored

Predictive markets showed a marked improvement in President Donald Trump’s reelection odds late Tuesday, bolstered by early returns in Florida that showed the incumbent performing strongly in heavily Democratic Miami.

While Democrat Joe Biden remains favored to win Tuesday’s general election, Trump appears to have prevailed in Florida, and key competitive states remain up for grabs. At least one outlet has officially called the Sunshine State for Trump.

During a volatile race in which oddsmakers have plowed over $1 billion into speculating on the eventual winner of the Oval Office, betting markets continue to give the former vice president the inside track, while Trump’s chances of being reelected getting a last minute boost.

Until late Tuesday, Smarkets investors gave Biden a better than 2-in-3 chance (67%) to be inaugurated, while a Real Clear Politics average shows similar odds, reflecting the former VP’s formidable lead in public opinion polls.

Yet Trump is far from out of the race, as Smarkets showed his chances rallying to 41% after the Florida odds. Separately, Bookies.com showed the president’s chances improving significantly, to their best levels since late September.

“Early data is pointing toward some key Trump victories, which has caused his odds to shorten,” a US-Bookies spokesperson said. “Though Biden is still technically the favorite, the gap has tightened significantly over the past couple hours.”

Trump’s surprising showing in South Florida— which showed him outperforming among key demographics — has some political watchers prepared for a closer-than-expected race, and a contested result.

Biden and Trump campaign signs are displayed as voters line-up to cast their ballots during early voting at the Alafaya Branch Library in Orlando, Florida, on October 30, 2020. - Trump and Biden are focusing their greatest efforts on traditional battlegrounds that will decide the election -- such as Florida, where both campaigned this week. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images) More

Still, bettors now anticipate Biden’s coattails will create a solid Democratic majority in both houses of Congress.

Several swing states the president won in 2016 are now trending in favor of Biden, according to Bookies.com data, solidifying the “Blue Wave” scenario that would clear a path toward a Senate majority that could unleash a wave of spending on key projects — and potentially higher taxes.

“We see fiscal policy as the most critical area to watch, as it has been helping to sustain the economy through the COVID shock,” BlackRock noted in an extensive analysis released on Monday.

The firm has calculated risks under three separate scenarios: A Trump reelection; a Biden presidency with a fully Democratic Congress, and a Biden win with a Senate that stays GOP

“The two Biden victory scenarios look very different through this fiscal lens, in our view,” according to BlackRock.

“We believe a Democratic sweep could pave the way for a new round of large-scale fiscal stimulus and boost spending on clean energy, transport and housing,” the firm wrote.

“It may also bring higher taxes for companies and the wealthy. A Biden win with a Republican-controlled Senate would likely lead to much less fiscal stimulus, little public investment and no major tax changes,” BlackRock added.

However, bettors, most of whom never predicted Trump’s shock win in 2016, are also positioned for the unexpected.

“With 60% of the money in our Next President market going on Trump, and more than double the number of users backing him compared to Biden, there is a clear view from the majority of users that the president could cause an upset,” said Smarkets Head of Political Markets Sarbjit Bakhshi.

“However, the average amount a user bets on Biden is double the amount placed on Trump, suggesting those who are backing the former VP to win next week are more confident than those taking a chance on Trump,” he added.

Javier David is an editor for Yahoo Finance. Follow Javier on Twitter: @TeflonGeek

