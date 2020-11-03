Elections 2020: Anthony Scaramucci predicts Trump will lose Florida

President Donald Trump will lose Florida in the presidential election and won’t claim victory Tuesday night. Additionally, Trump’s domination of the Republican Party over the past four years will spur a GOP reckoning.

Those are the three election predictions from onetime Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who has been making an active push to elect former Vice President Joe Biden as president.

“I remain missile locked on the notion that Trump is going,” said Scaramucci in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. “He deserves to go, he wrecked the economy. We've got an extra 100,000-plus people dead as a result of his leadership during the pandemic. And he has made our country weaker as it relates to our alliances.”

Scaramucci thinks the election results will be clear by 11 p.m. ET, but “if I’m wrong about Florida,” the president won’t attempt to claim victory, and instead will wait several days for more mail-in ballots to be counted. “He was a very subdued Mr. Trump and that’s an indication I believe that he has been told by senior Republican leadership to knock it off,” Scaramucci said. In recent days, Trump suggested that ballots still being counted after Election Day are invalid. (They’re not).

What will the Republican party do after Trump’s predicted defeat?

“There will probably be statements from senior leadership about what has gone so wrong in the Republican Party,” Scaramucci said. “That will break either way: the party will either become way more to the right and more radicalized, or it will seek a higher ground in terms of growing its demographic tent.”

Scaramucci, once a staunch Trump supporter, changed his tune in the summer of 2019. He predicted in a January interview with Yahoo Finance at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Trump would not be re-elected. Scaramucci is also the founder of SkyBridge, an alternative asset manager.

Election polls tracked by Yahoo show Biden winning 51.2% of the popular vote, with Trump holding on to 44%.

Julie Hyman is an anchor on Yahoo Finance Live, 9am-11am ET.

