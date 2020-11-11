'Election workers are tired': Georgia officials brace for hand recount of tight presidential race

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Four days after Joe Biden won the electoral votes needed to become president, the process of certifying results hit another speed-bump Wednesday.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a hand recount of all votes in the presidential election, sending elections officials across Georgia scrambling to adjust their post-election plans.

Raffensperger said a hand tally of “every single, lawfully-cast legal ballot” was needed due to the slim, 14,112-vote margin between President Trump and President-elect Biden. The recount must be completed by Nov. 20.

“With a margin so close I will require a full, by-hand recount in each county,” he said.

The Trump campaign requested a recount Tuesday, and Georgia has remained in the post-Election Day limelight with two U.S. Senate seats headed to a January runoff.

While no claims of vote fraud or election mismanagement have been substantiated, Raffensperger's announcement came the day after Georgia’s two U.S. senators demanded his resignation. Raffensperger is a Republican, as are Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who each landed in Jan. 5 runoffs after neither received a majority of votes last week.

Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Lynn Bailey gives an election recap before moving forward with the certification of election results at the board's certification meeting on Nov. 10, 2020 in Augusta, Ga.

Raffensperger said a hand recount of the “English written word” — meaning reading candidate names off the ballots — will demonstrate what the state’s new voting system can do.

The highly-touted system chosen by a Republican administration prints a list of a voter’s candidate choices along with a bar code containing results counted by a scanner.

“For the first time in 18 years we’re going to have something to count instead of just pressing a button and getting the same answer,” said Raffensperger.

The recount results will stand for certification, he said. "That will be the last count — that will be the most accurate count," he said. He also stated he believes a candidate could still request a recount after certification.

How this would work

Richmond County Elections Director Lynn Bailey, who served on the state commission that selected Georgia’s new voting system, said the hand-recount effectively increases the sample size of a planned Thursday audit, done largely by hand, to include all ballots.

Biden’s slim lead might have required a sample size of 75% to 80% of ballots, she said.

The office had hired 14 people to pull and count an estimated 500 ballots for the audit, a process that would take two days, and it’s not clear how many it will need to manually count Richmond’s 87,530 ballots cast, Bailey said.

To conduct the hand-recount, Bailey said an expanded number of workers – drawn from Richmond’s pool of 470 poll workers – will take each batch of ballots, “sort them out by piles” based on the candidate selected, then “count the number of pieces of paper” in each pile.

Once counted, the results will be compared with the county’s results from election night, she said. Bringing in humans doesn’t necessarily improve accuracy and needs time to be performed correctly.

"Any time you inject humans in a process, that’s when things get imperfect,” she said.

An election worker examine ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta.

