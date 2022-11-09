Election updates: Which Sacramento ballot measures, candidates are off to early leads?

Early returns are in from Tuesday’s midterm election, and while it could take a while to know the final tallies, some leaders are starting to emerge in Sacramento-area races and ballot measures.

Two major sales tax measures landed on the Sacramento County ballot this year, and as of Wednesday morning, one led while the other trailed, each by several percentage points.

Measure A, which would increase the countywide sales tax rate by half a percentage point to fund transportation improvement projects, was trailing with 53% voting “no” as of the midnight update from county election officials.

Supporters of Measure A say the tax would raise about $8.5 billion over the next 40 years, funding necessary improvements to transportation infrastructure as the county’s population grows. Opponents argue it would encourage suburban sprawl.

Measure E, a proposed 1% sales tax increase in Elk Grove, is off to a solid lead, with 54% voting in favor as of midnight. Proponents of Measure E, including city leaders, say the tax hike would generate $21 million toward police, addressing homelessness, quickening emergency response times; and repairs and maintenance for Elk Grove roads and parks.

If Measure E passes, the sales tax in Elk Grove will rise to 8.75%, matching the cities of Sacramento and Rancho Cordova for the highest rate in the capital region.

One other sales tax measure in the county, Measure Q, would up the sales tax by 1% in the smaller city of Galt. The “yes” vote on Measure Q led, 52% to 48%, as of the latest tally.

The proposed sales tax increases come amid record-setting inflation rates and gas prices this year.

Another key issue on the local ballot was homelessness. Measure O, which would make it easier for the city of Sacramento to clear homeless camps from public property, led with 56% voting in favor as of midnight’s results.

Measure O supporters, which include some business leaders, have said it will incentivize the city to open more homeless shelters. Homeless activists oppose the measure, saying its language allows police to break up homeless camps without offering shelter.

Sacramento City Council in August amended the measure, stipulating that if passed, it would only take effect if the city has a budget surplus and if Sacramento County agrees to increase homeless services; that agreement has not yet been finalized.

Key city, county races in Sacramento

Three Sacramento City Council seats and one county Board of Supervisors seat were up for grabs this year.

For the District 1 council seat, Natomas Unified School Board member Lisa Kaplan owns a big early lead over Alyssa Lozano, a real estate agent. Kaplan had 60% of the vote as of midnight’s returns.

The two other open districts are tighter.

In District 3, Karina Talamantes, a county Board of Education member and chief of staff to outgoing Councilwoman Angelique Ashby, has a lead over youth nonprofit director Michael Lynch, 53% to 47%.

In District 5, Caity Maple, a consultant and homeless activist, is ahead of state worker Tamika Heim, also 53% to 47%.

Elk Grove Councilman Pat Hume leads Cosumnes Community Services District president Jaclyn Moreno in the race for the 5th District supervisor’s seat, opened by the retirement of Don Nottoli.

Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, the incumbent, took a commanding lead over challenger Brian Pastor, 63% to 37% as of midnight.

Other tight city council races in Sacramento County: Kerri Howell led Anna Rohrbough in the race for the Folsom City Council’s 5th District with 50.8%, ahead by fewer than 30 votes. And in Citrus Heights’ 5th District race, Porsche Middleton led with 51% of the vote to Natalee Price’s 49%.

When will Sacramento County results be updated next?

According to the Sacramento County elections website, the next unofficial results update is slated for 4 p.m. Thursday.

In California, mail-in ballots can be received by the county as late as Nov. 15 as long as they were postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Secretary of State will certify the official election results on Dec. 16.