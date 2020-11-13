Election updates: Biden's lead over Trump in AZ surpasses remaining votes; GA begins 2nd-largest recount in US history

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week after former Vice President Joe Biden won a bitterly fought election against President Donald Trump and states work to finish counting their remaining ballots. Nearly all states have been called at this point as the Trump campaign challenges the outcomes in many states. Biden meanwhile is continuing with his transition, meeting with advisers and world leaders, and possibly naming staff in the days and weeks to come.

Experts decry Trump fraud claims as 'abuse of the rule of law'

A group of 1,000 attorneys, including retired federal and state judges, state attorneys general and law professors criticized the Trump administration over baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"Every candidate has a right to ensure that an election is conducted lawfully. However, court challenges, if any, must be based on facts, on evidence," stated the letter, which asked public officials to stop making false claims of systemic fraud that President Donald Trump has claimed "stole" the election from him.

"The President of the United States has directed the filing of court cases seeking to stop ballots from being counted on the ground that there has been widespread ballot fraud. His sons have sharply criticized Republicans who are not backing their father’s claims,"

Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have made statements backing Trump's lawsuits and claims of fraud.

– Kristine Phillips

Obama warns Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous path'

Former President Barack Obama says Donald Trump's refusal to concede to Joe Biden is concerning but that he was even more troubled by prominent members of the Republican party echoing his baseless claims of election fraud, saying they are heading down a "dangerous path."

"I'm more troubled more by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion," Obama told CBS' "60 Minutes" in a clip from an interview scheduled to air Sunday. "It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration but democracy in general. And that's a dangerous path."

In the clip of an interview the network shared Friday, Obama said, "you've got millions of people who think there must be cheating because the president says so." The full interview will air on Sunday.

– Ledyard King

Latest vote count puts Arizona out of reach for Trump

President-elect Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump is now officially insurmountable after Maricopa County reported results from its latest round of ballots. Biden leads Trump by 11,434 votes in the statewide tally – a margin greater than the estimated number of ballots remaining to be counted in Arizona.

The Thursday evening results from about 4,000 Maricopa County ballots went 53% for Biden and 43% for Trump.

Now, Trump has no path to victory in a state that's long been a Republican stronghold.

This election marks only the second time the Grand Canyon State has supported a Democrat for president since 1948. The last Democratic presidential candidate to carry Arizona was then-President Bill Clinton in 1996.

The Trump campaign will challenge the results in the state. But Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, has rejected Trump's claims of election irregularities there, saying "if indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn't work."

– Caitlin McGlade, Arizona Republic

GOP senators tell Trump it's time for Biden to get briefings

Senate Republicans broke with the Trump administration Thursday to argue that President-elect Joe Biden should get access to high-level classified intelligence briefings, even though the president continues to contest the election results.

