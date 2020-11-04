Election updates: America may wake up without knowing who the president is. Here is where things stand.

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues as states work to finish counting the ballots. Be sure to refresh this page often to get the latest information on how things are going.

USA TODAY will have live election results.

It's officially the day after Election Day and the country, and world, are waking up without knowing who the next president of the United States will be.

It was expected we wouldn't know who the victor was Tuesday night.

Where do things stand

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has secured the key battleground state of Arizona. It’s a state a Democratic presidential candidate has not won since Bill Clinton in 1996. Biden also picked up a win in Maine, with three of its four electoral votes (Maine is one of two states that doesn’t award all their electoral college votes to the statewide winner).

President Donald Trump secured wins in Texas, Florida, Ohio, Iowa, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas.

Biden won Minnesota, Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington, New Hampshire, Colorado, the District of Columbia, New Mexico, New York, Virginia, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut.

That gives Biden 238 electoral college votes and Trump 213 after 3 a.m. EDT. A candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the election.

A top aide to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's premature declaration of victory early Wednesday and threatened to defend the counting of legally cast ballots in court.

"The president’s statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. "It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens."

Trump falsely claimed during remarks at the White House early Wednesday that he had won the presidential contest, even though ballots were still being counting in several states that would actually determine the outcome, and he threatened to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the counting of ballots he described as a "fraud."

Trump's remarks were consistent with his statements prior to the election in which he sought to cast doubt on the millions of absentee ballots cast this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those mail ballots always take time to count – sometimes several days. This year, there's simply more of them to count.

Polls taken before the election indicated that Democrats were far more likely to vote by mail and Republicans were more apt to vote in person.

"We repeat what the Vice President said tonight: Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election. Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election," O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. "The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion."

– John Fritze

Biden and Trump express confidence

Democratic nominee Joe Biden addressed supporters late Tuesday night, saying he felt he was "on track" to win the election because of support from mail-in votes, while urging supporters to exercise patience while states count ballots.

"We feel good about where we are," Biden said. "We really do."

Early Wednesday morning, Trump suggested – falsely – that he had already won, while million of ballots remained outstanding.

“Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump told supporters in the East Room of the White House. “As far as I’m concerned, we have already have won.”

Facebook and Twitter on early Wednesday warned social media users that Trump's claim is potentially misleading.

Dems losing chance to flip the Senate

The chances of Democrats flipping enough seats to take control of the Senate appeared to be dwindling early Wednesday as Republicans fended off challenges in a number of key races. You can track those results here.

