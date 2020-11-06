Election results update: Biden on the verge of winning presidency, will give primetime speech as he leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia

We're days past Election Day and USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues as states work to finish counting the ballots.

All eyes on are the battleground states that will ultimately decide the election. Be sure to refresh this page often to get the latest information on how things are going.

USA TODAY will have live election results from across the country.

President Donald Trump called for "full transparency" in the counting of ballots and vowed to "never give up fighting" in a statement Friday that came as Democratic nominee Joe Biden edged closer to winning the election.

Trump's latest thoughts on the race, which came in the form of a statement from his campaign, was more subdued than the bombastic remarks he gave at the White House a day earlier in which he leveled a series of baseless accusations about Biden's growing lead in Pennsylvania and other states.

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election," Trump said. "This is about the integrity of our entire election process."

Where the election stands: How Biden has a clear path to 270 electoral votes

Trump has claimed without evidence that the process is faulty and has said incorrectly that mail-in ballots being counted after Election Day are fraudulent. In fact, counties and states almost always count absentee and mail-in ballots after Election Day. This year, the number of those mail ballots was dramatically larger because of the pandemic.

Though Trump's rhetoric was less contentious, he offered no sign he is contemplating a concession.

"We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government," he said. "I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

– John Fritze and David Jackson

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will give a primetime speech Friday, a campaign aide said, as the former vice president continues to widen his lead in battleground states.

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Dr. Jill Biden, and Harris' husband Doug Emhoff will also be in attendance, the aide said.

The former vice president is currently at 264 electoral votes, and is ahead by a slim margin in battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. If one of those states gets called in his favor, he will pass the 270 electoral votes to become president.

Too close to call: Georgia will recount votes for president because of a slim margin, official says

Harris will speak before Biden, another aide confirmed. Although it’s not customary for the vice presidential candidate to speak at an address of this sort, Harris would be the first woman and first Black vice president in history. Black voters in Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Milwaukee have been credited with pushing Biden closer towards the presidency.

During remarks Thursday, Biden called for his supporters to remain calm and said his campaign has “no doubt that when the count is finished Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners.”

“The processes work, the count is being completed, and we'll know very soon,” he said.

– Rebecca Morin

Biden expands lead to nearly 2 points in Nevada as state counts mail ballots

Democrat Joe Biden on Friday added another 8,000 votes to his lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, inching closer to winning the perennial presidential battleground and securing a spot in the White House.

State election officials on Friday started releasing some 51,000 late-arriving mail-in ballots cast in the contest. Biden won nearly two-thirds of the first batch of around 30,000 votes, extending his lead over Trump to 22,000 ballots – or roughly 2 percent of votes tallied so far.

Nevada, with its six electoral votes, is among a handful of states left to be called in the election, along with Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

– James DeHaven

Large numbers of counties flipping support from one party to another is not likely to be a major storyline in this year’s election outcome.

Story continues