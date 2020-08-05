Election results: Progressive Cori Bush ousts establishment Democrat Lacy Clay in Missouri

Voters in Arizona and Michigan on Tuesday were finalizing two key matchups in November that could determine the balance of power in the Senate.

A contentious GOP Senate primary in Kansas could possibly elevate the state to be another potential pickup opportunity for Democrats on the expanding battlefield for the upper chamber.

An endangered member of the "squad" -- Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib -- and her formal rival, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, were closing out a highly competitive primary in Detroit and its surrounding suburbs.

And in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, chief executives on the frontlines of the response were meeting their general election opponents.

MORE: Tuesday's primaries across 5 states: 5 things to watch

Here's how election night unfolded. Please refresh for updates.

View photos PHOTO: A person drops off a ballot for Washington state's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at a collection box at the King County Administration Building in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren/AP) More

12:48 a.m.: Missourians nominate progressive Cori Bush to oust incumbent establishment Lacy Clay, vote to expand Medicaid

Progressives have reason to celebrate tonight as St. Louis area voters have opted to vote out incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay, who has held the seat since 2001, and replace him with progressive Cori Bush 48.6% to 45.5%, the Associated Press has projected.

Bush unsuccessfully ran against Lacy Clay in 2018 and in the deep-blue district, home to Ferguson, is almost guaranteed a spot in the next Congress. She will be the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress in a remarkable win, which unseated a powerful player in Missouri politics.

Lacy Clay was the second incumbent to fall tonight, after Rep. Steve Watkins lost his primary in Kansas' 2nd district.

Bush was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Justice Democrats and thanked supporters tonight, saying, "Tonight, Missouri’s 1st has decided that an incremental approach isn’t going to work any longer."

With 100% of the vote reporting, Bush brought in nearly 73,000 votes Tuesday night.

Voters also cast their ballots in favor of expanding Medicaid in the state, which has been ravaged by rural hospital closures, passing the measure by six points, 53% to 47%.

The move could bring Medicaid eligibility to as many as 217,000 low-income Missourians under the Affordable Care Act. Missouri now becomes the 38th state plus D.C. to expand Medicaid.

12:05 a.m.: Hiral Tipirneni wins Democratic primary in AZ-06, will face Rep. Dave Schweikert, who was just slapped with ethics violations

Hiral Tipirneni has won the Democratic primary for Arizona's 6th Congressional District, the Associated Press has projected. She will face Republican Rep. David Schweikert in November.

Tipirneni, a member of the DCCC's "Red to Blue" program, nabbed a win in a four-person primary. She's a former emergency room physician and has put the issue of health care at the center of her campaign.

The congressional district went for President Donald Trump by a 10-point margin in 2016, but Democrats view the district, which covers the suburbs of Phoenix -- a voting bloc the president is increasingly losing, according to recent polling -- as one they could win this cycle.

In addition to earning the backing of House Democrats' campaign arm, Tipirneni was also endorsed by EMILY's List, and Arizona Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O'Halleran.

The primary comes after the sitting congressman was dealt an unwelcome blow with just three months until voters will decide his electoral fate. On Friday, the House unanimously voted to reprimand Schweikert after he admitted guilt in 11 ethics violations related to campaign finance violations, improper spending and other rule violations. The congressman has agreed to pay a $50,000 fine.

The ethics investigation into Schweikert unanimously determined that the Arizona Republican violated House rules, the Code of Ethics for Government Service, federal laws and other applicable standards.

11:55 p.m.: Candidates vying to fill retiring Rep. Justin Amash's seat will be Republican Peter Meijer and Democrat Hillary Scholten

Story continues