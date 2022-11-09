What are the election results for the Raleigh mayor race?

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has the early lead in her bid to keep her seat another two years.

With just early-voting and absentee ballots received by Monday counted, Baldwin had 47% of the total. That put her ahead of her two challengers: Terrance Ruth, with 41%, and DaQuanta Copeland. with 10%

Baldwin, 66, is vice president of advancement at First Tee of the Triangle. She was elected to her first term as mayor in 2019 and served on the Raleigh City Council from 2007 to 2017.

Ruth, 39, is an assistant professor in the N.C. State University School of Social Work, and a previous teacher and administrator for the Wake County Public School System.

Copeland, 42, is a community advocate and member of the Wake County Health & Human Services Board.

Nearly 220,000 people voted early in Wake County.

Baldwin has been a fierce advocate to make it easier to build different types of homes throughout the city and has overcome criticism of her close connections to developers. Her tenure as mayor has been marked by controversy, some self inflicted like the surprise disbandment of citizen advisory councils and the postponement of the city’s elections that expanded the council members’ terms. Others have been forced on Baldwin like the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests after the murder of George Floyd.

The differences between Ruth and Baldwin are stark. He’s against the city’s $275 million parks bond. She’s in favor of it. He wants to reinstate the city’s disbanded citizen advisory groups that Baldwin helped defund. He’s against the new “missing middle” zoning changes while Baldwin has been a strong advocate for them.

Around 7 p.m., more supporters started trickling in to the Ruth campaign returns party at Vidrio Raleigh at 500 Glenwood Ave. The mood was upbeat. The Marcel Anderson Band, a six-piece jazz band from Raleigh, belted out a Marvin Gaye tune.

Kiara Ruth, wife of Terrance Ruth, greeted supporters. The couple’s 8-year-old son, Miles, was also in attendance.

“I feel amazing,” she said, a glass of champagne in hand. “So much so that I’ve only prepared one speech, and that’s a victory speech. It’s been two years of campaigning. For us, it’s been a lot of prayer, keeping our family at the center, and making sure that we’re focused on tonight.”