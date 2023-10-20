By-election results live: Labour wins Tamworth overturning huge Tory majority

Labour candidate Sarah Edwards delivers a victory speech after winning the Tamworth by-election - Getty Images

Labour has won the Tamworth by-election with the party overturning a Tory majority of nearly 20,000 in a huge blow for the Conservatives.

Sarah Edwards, the new Tamworth MP, snatched the true blue seat from the Tories with 11,719 votes, in the second highest ever by-election swing to Labour since 1945.

Following the victory, Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is a phenomenal result that shows Labour is back in the service of working people and redrawing the political map.

“To those who have given us their trust, and those considering doing so, Labour will spend every day acting in your interests and focused on your priorities. Labour will give Britain its future back.”

The swing from the Tories to Labour in Tamworth was 23.9 percentage points - larger than the swing Labour achieved at the Selby & Ainsty by-election in July, which was 23.7 points.

Meanwhile, counting continues for Mid Bedfordshire, a seat which the Tories have held since 1931. Experts say if the Tories lose this seat - in what would be a double by-election defeat - “panic” could spark within the party.

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday and results are expected shortly.

Follow the latest developments below

03:21 AM BST

Labour win Mid Bedfordshire in double defeat for Tories

Labour has seized the traditional Tory heartland of Mid Bedfordshire in a historic defeat for the Tories.

Alistair Strathern won the contest with 13,872 votes, closely followed by Conservative Festus Akinbusoye on 12,680.

The Lib Dems came in third, with candidate Emma Holland-Lindsay receiving 9,420 votes.

03:16 AM BST

Sarah Edwards calls for general election

Labour’s Sarah Edwards has called for a general election after her victory in the Tamworth by-election.

She said in her victory speech: “Tonight the people of Tamworth have voted for Labour’s positive vision and a fresh start.

“They sent a clear message to Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives that they’ve had enough of this failed government which has crashed the economy and destroys our public services.

Story continues

“The people of Tamworth have made it clear it’s time for change.”

The newly-elected MP added: “My message to the Prime Minister is get in your government car drive to Buckingham Palace, do the decent thing and call a general election.”

03:14 AM BST

Tamworth by-election results

Labour - 11,719

Conservatives - 10,403

Reform - 1,473

Britain First - 580

UKIP - 436

Green - 417

Liberal Democrats - 417

The Official Monster Raving Looney Party - 155

02:55 AM BST

Tory candidate turns up late and leaves early

Andrew Cooper, the Tory candidate who won 10,403 votes, beat a hasty retreat after the result, leaving through the back of the building after turning up to the count late.

02:46 AM BST

Labour win Tamworth

Labour have won Tamworth, overturning a Tory majority of almost 20,000.

Sarah Edwards gets the biggest cheer of the night, winning with 11,719 votes.

02:42 AM BST

Tamworth result appears imminent

The Tamworth candidates are assembling on the stage. Labour’s Sarah Edwards is already being congratulated by the other candidates.

A result looks imminent, although the Tories’ Andrew Cooper has yet to turn up.

The returning officer has apologised for the “short intermission” while they wait on stage for Mr Cooper.

02:33 AM BST

Winning Tamworth by-election would be 'stunning result' for Labour

Stephanie Peacock, Labour’s Barnsley East MP, said winning the Tamworth by-election by even one vote would be a “stunning result” for the party given the more than 19,000 majority it needs to take the seat from the Conservatives.

She said: “It’s certainly looking like an encouraging night for Labour. The vote are still being counted but it’s certainly looking positive.

“It’s a really big majority, so the fact that Labour are even on the pitch, even in contention, in this election is quite astonishing.”

Ms Peacock said while defeat in Tamworth would not necessarily mean the party could not win the next general election, victory would be a “pretty amazing result” for Labour.

She said: “We need a 21.4 per cent swing to win, so if we managed to win it tonight, it’s a stunning result for the Labour Party quite frankly.”

02:10 AM BST

Tamworth's Labour candidate enters count with big smile

Sarah Edwards, Tamworth’s Labour candidate, has walked into the count with a broad grin on her face.

A cheer went up from her supporters as she headed through the door, accompanied by campaign lead Stephanie Peacock MP and followed by TV cameras.

In what seems almost to be a victory lap by the Labour team, she headed around the school sports hall, laughing and chatting to tellers.

“Looks like they’ve had a very good night,” one onlooker commented.

Labour candidate Sarah Edwards arrives for the Tamworth by-election count - PA

02:03 AM BST

Double by-election defeat could spark Tory 'panic'

Professor Sir John Curtice, one of the UK’s foremost polling experts, believes a double by-election defeat could spark “panic” in the Tory Party.

He told The Telegraph: “If the rumours from the counts prove correct this is going to be one of the worst nights for a government in by-election history.”

01:58 AM BST

Labour optimistic about Tamworth victory

Labour are feeling optimistic about their chances of victory in Tamworth after hours of playing down their chances since polls closed.

Lib Dem sources also indicate they think Labour has taken the Staffordshire seat, which would make Sarah Edwards its first Labour MP in 13 years.

They believe the votes that came in from Tamworth’s rural areas have not been enough to keep the Tories in power. A result could be on the way soon.

01:48 AM BST

'We’ve worked very hard': Tracey has confidence in Tories

Craig Tracey, Conservative MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, appeared confident for his party in the Tamworth by-election.

He said: “We’ve done everything that we can today. We’ve worked very hard.

“The overriding sense is we fought the election the way we wanted, we’ve got a fantastic candidate who’s been out knocking doors and really captured the imagination of local people.

“We’ve done everything that we probably could to win so it’s all to play for.”

Mr Tracey said the turnout of 35.9 per cent was “disappointing” but he believed voter apathy and fatigue played a role.

01:25 AM BST

'No love' for Starmer in Tamworth, says Tory MP

The Conservative MP who led the campaign to keep hold of Tamworth has suggested the low turnout could be a result of public indifference with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Craig Tracey, who represents the neighbouring North Warwickshire constituency, told The Telegraph: “On the doorstep there was certainly no love out there for Starmer.

“And that would be in line with other by-elections where you’re not really seeing a massive shift in voters over to Labour…It’s not just here where that is a factor.

“The message isn’t really cutting through. And that’s before Starmer’s actually said anything - anything tangible that people can really dig into the detail of.

“There is just the general sense that they didn’t want to go and vote for Labour. So the option then is not to go out and vote at all.”

01:19 AM BST

Mid Bedfordshire contest 'neck and neck'

Labour’s Alistair Strathern said the Mid Bedfordshire contest was “neck and neck”.

“Whatever happens next, I will always be grateful to the people who took their time in the last three months to talk to me about the issues that affect their lives,” he said.

The Tories did not seek to quash speculation they were set to lose the seat.

Asked about the Lib Dems’ assessment that pointed to a Labour victory, a source said they hadn’t heard anything to the contrary.

However they stressed the count was not over yet.

Ballot papers are verified at Priory House in Chicksands during the count - PA

01:10 AM BST

Both Labour and Tories remain uncertain over victories

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “These were always going to be challenging by-elections and the rule of thumb is that governments don’t win them.

“We have seen little to no enthusiasm for Sir Keir Starmer who voters can see stands for nothing and always puts short term political gain first.

“It is clear that we have to maintain our focus on people’s immediate priorities whilst taking long-term decisions which will lead to the change this country needs.”

Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said his party was “in the race” in “usually safe Tory seats”.

“But we have known all along that winning these seats would be a long shot, with huge majorities to overturn,” he added.

“The fact that we are even on the pitch is a sign of how far the Labour Party has changed.

“We are making real progress in all corners of our country and showing that with Labour, we can get Britain’s future back.”

01:02 AM BST

Lib Dems think Labour may have won Mid Bedfordshire

The Lib Dems are anticipating a Labour victory in Mid Bedfordshire, in what would be one of the biggest by-election defeats in British history.

A party source said: “We think we’ve doubled our share of the vote, and taken enough Conservative votes in the villages to help Labour get over the line.

“It’s not the progressive vote that split tonight, it’s the Conservative vote as thousands of lifelong Tories switched to the Lib Dems.”

Reform UK’s candidate, Dave Holland, also reckons Labour might have pipped the Tories to the post, with the Lib Dems taking third place.

He told The Telegraph he thinks Sir Keir Starmer’s party “look slightly ahead at the minute”.

“On the door, no one had a good word to say about the Tories,” he said.

As the biggest ever numerical majority to be overturned in a UK by-election, such a result would come as a huge blow to Rishi Sunak at a critical juncture for the Conservative Party.

Some 44 per cent of voters turned out to pick Mid Bedfordshire’s next MP, broadly in line with the figure for the last three by-elections in England.

Counting is now under way in Chicksands, with a result expected in the early hours.

12:41 AM BST

Low voter turnout in Tamworth

Just a third of voters came out to vote in the Tamworth by-election, with some 25,000 ballots submitted and turnout calculated at 35.9 per cent.

It is lower than the three by-elections that took place in June - Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Selby and Ainsty, and Somerset and Frome - but is slightly higher than February’s West Lancashire by-election.

Campaign figures had previously indicated they were encountering a large amount of apathy on the doorstep and were struggling to encourage supporters to the polls.

Vote counting continues at The Rawlett School - PA

12:35 AM BST

In pictures: First ballot boxes arrive in Mid Bedfordshire

The first ballot boxes are taken to the count centre in Shefford - Getty Images

12:27 AM BST

Tamworth contest appears to be on knife's edge

Attention is turning towards which side has managed to better mobilise its supporters in Tamworth while the contest appears to be on a knife edge.

The consensus is the postal vote, counted earlier in the night, skewed towards the Conservatives but they need a decent turnout in rural areas to cling on.

Tory pollster Lord Hayward told The Telegraph that Tamworth has a pool of Labour supporters who did not turn out to vote in the 2017 and 2019 general election in a way that they might for Sir Keir Starmer.

Both sides will have spent their last 24 hours urging their supporters to get to the polls. Whichever way it goes, it looks set to be a long night.

12:22 AM BST

Christine Jardine confident Lib Dems have snatched votes from Tories

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine, who headed up the party’s campaign in Mid Bedfordshire, said she had not met a single person on the doorstep who planned to vote Tory.

Speaking to The Telegraph at the count in Chicksands, she said she was confident the Lib Dems had snatched votes from the Conservatives in the traditionally true blue constituency.

Ms Jardine said it would be “frustrating” if the Tories were to cling on in Mid Bedfordshire, but insisted her party would have no regrets about standing there even if a split vote scuppered the prospect of an opposition victory.

As it stands, she said she believes the Lib Dems, Labour and the Conservatives all have an equal shot at winning the contest.

But she suggested her party would celebrate a surge in its vote share even if it wasn’t enough to take the seat.

Asked if that could be classified as a win of sorts, she said: “If people are coming to us because they’re unhappy with the Conservatives that sends a message to this Government that people are unhappy with them and they want change.”

12:14 AM BST

Counting under way for Tamworth

The first ballots in the Tamworth by-election have arrived at the count as the battle to see who will succeed Chris Pincher as the local MP enters its final hours.

Postal ballots are already being counted, with tellers’ desks - in the sports hall of a local school - strewn with snacks and hot drinks to see them through to the final result around 3am.

The contest is widely seen as a two-horse race, with Labour candidate Sarah Edwards, a former union official, going up against the Conservative councillor Andrew Cooper.

Ms Edwards, who would become the first Labour MP in 13 years, has attempted to pitch herself as a “fresh start” and says her victory would send a message to the Government, while Mr Cooper has emphasised his local credentials.

Mr Pincher, a former deputy chief whip, held the seat since 2010 but was suspended by the Conservative party when he was found to have groped two men in a private members’ club. He denies the charges.

Vote counting continues for the Tamworth by-election at The Rawlett School - PA

12:10 AM BST

Ballot boxes arrive at count in Mid Bedfordshire

The ballot boxes have begun to arrive at the count in Mid Bedfordshire after voting closed at 10pm.

The contest for the seat formerly held by staunch Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries has the potential to spark a major headache for Rishi Sunak, with both Labour and the Lib Dems vying to inflict what some have characterised as the biggest defeat in British by-election history.

If the true blue heartland falls to the opposition, it will be the largest ever numerical majority to be overturned in a mid-term ballot - and second only to Tiverton and Honiton in terms of vote share.

If the Conservatives manage to cling on, it will likely be down to Labour and the Lib Dems splitting the remaining vote. Both parties went into the campaign convinced they had what it took to topple the Tories, paving the way for a tight three-way race.

But as the finishing line drew near, expectation management took over - with all sides cautiously optimistic. As journalists and politicians alike prepare for a long night, it still feels as clear as mud.

The first ballot boxes are brought into the count centre as the count gets under way in Shefford - AFP

12:07 AM BST

Parties play down expectations

All three major parties have sought to play down expectations as the polls closed in tonight’s twin by-elections in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth.

The Tories said Governments don’t win mid-term votes by a “rule of thumb”, while Labour characterised their chances of success in both contests as a “long shot”.

The Lib Dems attempted to put a positive spin on the ballots “whatever the outcome”, claiming support for their party has surged in “true blue villages” across Bedfordshire.

12:05 AM BST

Welcome

Hello and welcome to our politics blog.

We will be bringing you live coverage of the Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth by-elections.

Polls have closed and results are expected early Friday morning.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.