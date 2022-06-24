By-election results latest: Boris Johnson told to fear a ‘coup’ after defeats in Tiverton and Wakefield

Glum Tory supporters watched their party throw away a huge majority in Tiverton - GETTY IMAGES

Report: Tories suffer worst by-election defeat in history

Tories lose 24,000-vote majority in Tiverton

Labour retake Wakefield seat lost in 2019

Boris Johnson has been warned to watch out for a coup after he led his party to the worst by-election defeat in British history.

The Liberal Democrats overturned one of the biggest Tory majorities in the country to take Tiverton and Honiton and plunge Mr Johnson’s leadership deeper into crisis.

Richard Foord, a former army major, clinched the rural Devon seat which has been held by the Conservatives since it was created in 1997.

Mr Foord said: "The biggest issue coming up was Boris Johnson's leadership.

"This result is absolutely staggering. We weren't expecting a win let alone a win of this scale.

The Prime Minister is in Rwanda for the G7 summit and asked what he made of Mr Johnson leaving the country ahead of the by-election, Mr Foord said: "The Prime Minister is of course entitled to go on the world stage, but actually he should probably be mindful of the fact that often when presidents and leaders are overseas that's when a coup can happen."

The Tories also lost the Wakefield seat to Labour as Mr Johnson surrendered a 'Red Wall' constituency he won in 2019.

05:30 AM

Davey: Lib Dems have made political history

Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said: “The Liberal Democrats have made political history with this stunning win. It is the biggest by-election victory our country has ever seen.

“This should be a wake-up call for all those Conservative MPs propping up Boris Johnson. They cannot afford to ignore this result.

“The people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for the country. The public is sick of Boris Johnson’s lies and law-breaking and it’s time for Conservative MPs to finally do the right thing and sack him.”

Stacks of votes in Tiverton - REUTERS

05:14 AM

Beaten Tory MP hid from press and tripped over on stage

Beaten Tory candidate Helen Hurford, who had earlier shut herself away from the media in a room for 25 minutes, did not make a speech after the results were declared, Nick Gutteridge writes from Crediton in Devon.

In a symbolic moment that brought her stuttering campaign to an end she tripped whilst walking up to the stage to hear her fate, letting out a gasp of surprise.

As her tally was announced, immediately after that of winning candidate Richard Foord, there was an awkward silence followed by muted applause.

She maintained a fixed grin as the votes were read out and immediately dashed for the exit once the ceremony was over, not answering any questions on the way.

Glum Tory staffers were equally tight-lipped and filed past the media scrum in silence as volleys were fired at them about the Prime Minister's role in the result.

Helen Hurford heads for the exit after her defeat in Tiverton - GETTY IMAGES

04:47 AM

Labour MP: Boris's contempt for Britain is no longer tolerated

Giving his victory speech in Wakefield, Simon Lightwood said: "Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated, your government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country."

He added: "I think people are absolutely tired of the lies and deceit we've seen from the prime minister and they're demanding change and tonight is the demonstration of that."

"This is a tremendous victory for the Labour Party, we're re-building that Red Wall under the leadership of Keir Starmer.

"We're listening to the people of the country and putting forward a vision for the future."

The Conservative candidate, Nadeem Ahmed, left the building without giving any interviews.

Simon Lightwood - REUTERS

04:35 AM

This will send shockwave through British politics, says new Lib Dem MP

In his victory speech Richard Foord said the result would “send a shockwave through British politics”.

To loud cheers he said: “Tonight, the people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for Britain. They’ve sent a loud and clear message: It’s time for Boris Johnson to go. And go now.

“Every day Boris Johnson clings to office, he brings further shame, chaos and neglect. Communities like ours are on their knees.

“I also have a simple message for those Conservative MPs propping up this failing Prime Minister: The Liberal Democrats are coming. “If you don’t take action to restore decency, respect and British values to Downing Street, you too will face election defeats like the one we have seen here tonight.

“It is time to do what’s right for our country. You know in your heart that your leader is not the person to lead this great nation into the future.”

Mr Foord accused Tory MPs of "propping up a failing Prime Minister" - REUTERS

04:31 AM

Wakefield results: Tory vote collapses

Results from the Wakefield by-election show a 17pc drop in votes for the Conservatives.

Simon Lightwood (Lab) 13,166 (47.94%, +8.13%)

Nadeem Ahmed (C) 8,241 (30.00%, -17.26%)

Akef Akbar (Ind) 2,090 (7.61%, +6.60%)

David Herdson (Yorkshire) 1,182 (4.30%, +2.38%)

Ashley Routh (Green) 587 (2.14%)

04:28 AM

Starmer: Tories have run out of ideas

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the victory in Wakefield shows his party is on the side of working people.

Sir Keir said: "Wakefield has shown the country has lost confidence in the Tories.

"This result is a clear judgement on a Conservative Party that has run out of energy and ideas. Britain deserves better. Wakefield has voted Labour because we have solutions for the challenges facing the British people.

"The Labour Party is back on the side of working people, winning seats where we lost before, and ready for government."

04:27 AM

Massive 38pc increase for Lib Dems in Tiverton

Here are selected results from the Lib Dems' sensational win in Tiverton.

Richard Foord (LD) 22,537 (52.91%, +38.14%)

Helen Hurford (C) 16,393 (38.49%, -21.72%)

Liz Pole (Lab) 1,562 (3.67%, -15.88%)

Gill Westcott (Green) 1,064 (2.50%, -1.34%)

04:10 AM

Tories humiliated in Tiverton

The Lib Dems have taken Tiverton and Honiton from the Tories, overturning a majority of more than 24,000 in an historic defeat for the Prime Minister.

04:03 AM

Tiverton results imminent

Stand by! Tiverton results are being read out now.

04:01 AM

Tories insist there is still love for Boris

Andrea Jenkyns, the Tory MP for Morley and Outwood told the Telegraph that despite the defeat in Wakefield: "On the doorstep in certain areas we went there is a great love for Boris. I really did find that in the working class areas."

A Labour source on the ground said: “Lifelong Tory voters and those we lost in 2019 are voting Labour showing the progress we have made."

03:48 AM

Tiverton Tory candidate 'locks herself in room'

Helen Hurford, the Tory candidate for Tiverton and Honiton, has locked herself in the room previously reserved for media interviews at the constituency's election count in a sports centre in Crediton, the Press Association has reported.

Ms Hurford is reportedly refusing to speak to any press.

At around 3.30am Ms Hurford arrived at the election count where she is projected to lose the previously safe Conservative seat.

03:41 AM

Lib Dems may have won Tiverton by more than 1,000 votes

Lib Dem sources said their party has won the by-election by at least 1,000 votes. The official result is expected to be announced shortly before 4am.

“If I’d said six months ago that we were going to win this by-election everyone would have laughed, and rightly so”, one stunned insider said.

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardin, who is at the count in Crediton, said her party will now be targeting the Prime Minister and deputy PM’s seats at the next election.

She told the Telegraph: “This is huge. This is the biggest majority overturned since 1935 in a by-election and that should send a message to the government.

“If I were a Conservative MP at the moment, I am astonished that they haven’t acted already, that they don’t see the writing on the wall.

“If they can lose seats which they regard as safe as this one, then both the Prime Minister and Dominic Raab, their majorities are far less than you’ve got here. They should be thinking about that.”

Counting is nearly complete in the Tiverton seat - GETTY IMAGES

03:33 AM

Results imminent in Wakefield

The candidates are about to take the stage in Wakefield where results are due at any moment.

03:16 AM

Voters are 'sick' of Johnson

Labour MP Darren Jones said likely wins for his party in Wakefield and the Liberal Democrats in Tiverton and Honiton was a sign that voters were "sick" of Boris Johnson and the Conservatives.

Speaking from the election count in Devon, Mr Jones said: "There is a similar story between Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield.

"Voters in the rural south west and in the north of England are sick of Boris Johnson and the Tories.

"In both by-elections the voters are sending a message to the Conservatives that enough is enough."

02:55 AM

Lib Dems declare victory in Tiverton

The Liberal Democrats claimed they had secured a "clear win" in Tiverton and Honiton, a seat where the Tories had a majority of more than 24,000 in 2019.

A Lib Dem spokesman said: "This is looking like a clear win. The people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken up for the country.

"This is an historic victory for the Liberal Democrats and a devastating blow for those Conservative MPs who continue to prop up Boris Johnson."

02:43 AM

Hero's welcome for Wakefield Labour candidate

Simon Lightwood has arrived at the count in Wakefield to cheers and applause from his supporters.

He walked, grinning, into the hall past a small group of Tory supporters sat silent and subdued in the corner.

Labour sources said they were now "confident" that the result would be in their favour.

Simon Lightwood arrives at the count with Louise Haigh, right, the shadow transport secretary - REUTERS

02:37 AM

Tory MP being 'pragmatic' in Wakefield

Andrea Jenkyns, the Tory MP for Morley and Outwood told the Telegraph she was being “pragmatic” about the party’s chances of victory in Wakefield.

Speaking about the Tiverton and Honiton vote, she added: “I hope we keep that one. It would be good to keep one at least.”

02:32 AM

Ed Davey confident of a win

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has expressed his confidence in a victory in Tiverton and Honiton this morning.

In a tweet referring to the photo of him taking a hammer to the Tories 'blue wall' after his party won the Chesham by-election last year, Mr Davey said:

Looks like I'm going to need a bigger hammer 🟦🔨 👀 — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) June 24, 2022

Here's Mr Davey swinging his hammer last summer:

02:11 AM

Homemade banner tells PM the game is up

Robin Corden, 42, an account manager for a flooring company, had brought a banner to the Tiverton and Honiton by-election count reading: "The party's over prime minister."

He told the Press Association: "I think the greased piglet that is our Prime Minister was very happy to have the vote of confidence before the two by-elections here and in Wakefield.

"Many more backbench MPs would have voted no confidence if they had witnessed the election annihilation that has taken place today."

Mr Corden added: "Boris Johnson grew up not far from here in Winsford (Somerset), we in the Exe Valley, which has such beautiful orchards, feel embarrassed to have produced such a rotten apple."

When asked if he believed the Tories really had suffered "annihilation", Mr Corden replied: "I hope so, I am a Green and I've voted tactically."

He continued: "I decided that I could not live with myself if I woke up tomorrow morning and the Tories had won by a really narrow margin, so I forsook my political loyalties to send a message to the Conservatives that their days are numbered."

Mr Corden's banner - PA

Mr Corden's banner - GETTY IMAGES

01:56 AM

Tiverton turnout also down since 2019

Turnout for the by-election in Tiverton and Honiton was 52 per cent, down from just under 72 per cent in the 2019 general election.

It comes after turnout also fell in Wakefield in today's other by-election.

Here's how the people of Tiverton and Honiton voted in 2019:

01:52 AM

Voters have their say in 'porn MP' constituency

The Conservatives have since 1997 held a sizeable majority in the heartland seat of Tiverton and Honiton but face stiff competition from the Lib Dems.

The by-election was triggered following the high-profile departure of Neil Parish, the rural Devon constituency's previous Tory MP.

Mr Parish, who became a well-liked local MP after his election in 2010, resigned on April 30 after admitting he watched pornography twice in the House of Commons.

After telling The Telegraph's Chopper's Politics podcast last month that he might run as an independent candidate, he since decided against standing.

Neil Parish resigned in April - GEOFF PUGH

01:42 AM

Why is there a by-election in Wakefield?

Voters in Wakefield went to the polls on Thursday after the departure of the city's previous Conservative MP, Imran Ahmad Khan, Dominic Penna writes.

In April, Khan - the MP for Wakefield from December 2019 until last month - was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

On May 3, he officially quit his seat after his conviction. He was also expelled by the Conservative Party and has been jailed for 18 months.

A by-election takes place in a constituency when an MP's seat in the House of Commons becomes vacant between general elections.

This can take place when someone resigns, dies, is declared bankrupt, moves to the House of Lords, or is convicted of a serious criminal offence.

Imran Ahmad Khan was in May jailed for 18 months - PA

01:13 AM

Turnout plummets in Wakefield

The turnout in Wakefield is only 39 per cent, down from 64.2 per cent in the 2019 general election.

"It's more than we were hoping for," Labour's shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh told Sky News.

Labour have not returned a majority of over 2,500 since they last won a general election in 2005.

01:03 AM

People of Devon have been taken for granted, say Lib Dems

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Christine Jardine said: "Richard Foord ran an energetic and inspiring campaign against a Conservative party which has taken people in Devon for granted.

"He has proudly stood up for his local community and demanded better for it.

"Never in the history of British politics has a majority this big been overturned in a by-election. We've said throughout this campaign this is a huge mountain to climb.

"However, if the Conservative Party lose significant numbers of votes tonight in one of their safest seats in the country, there will be countless Conservative MPs looking over their shoulders nervously tomorrow.

"Many parts of the country now face a clear choice at the next election. It is either four more years of Boris Johnson, or a strong local champion in a Liberal Democrat MP."

Victory for the Lib Dems' Richard Foord would be a huge upset - GETTY IMAGES

12:57 AM

Labour: Wakefield win is 'uphill task'

Shabana Mahmood MP, Labour's national campaign coordinator, said: "Labour has run positive campaigns with fantastic candidates in both by-elections, but we know that taking the seats requires many Tory voters to switch to Labour, which is harder in by-elections where low turnout is commonplace.

"Wakefield has been a marginal constituency since Labour last won a general election, and the Conservatives hold the seat with the biggest majority since 2010, making this an uphill task.

"While we await the results in both elections - the message we have heard is clear: many are coming back to Labour under Keir Starmer's leadership."

12:46 AM

