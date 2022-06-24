By-election results latest: Boris Johnson braces for defeat as Wakefield and Tiverton results due

Monster Raving Loony Party leader Howling Laud Hope in Wakefield where votes are being counted - GETTY IMAGES

Results could be announced from 3.30am

Lib Dems seek third by-election scalp in a year in Tiverton

Labour aim to retake Wakefield

‘Crazy’ to think I’ll quit if we lose by-elections, says PM

Boris Johnson faces the potential loss of two Tory seats as votes are counted in by-elections which could lead to further questions about his leadership.

Ballots were cast in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton after contests triggered by Conservative MPs resigning in disgrace.

With Labour challenging in the red wall seat in West Yorkshire and the Liberal Democrats hoping to overturn a huge Conservative majority in Devon, defeat for the Tories will heap pressure on Mr Johnson just weeks after 41 per cent of his own MPs said they did not have confidence in him.

Mr Johnson has suggested it would be "crazy" for him to quit if the party lost the two seats, and claimed he was "very hopeful" about the results.

Results from Wakefield could be announced as soon as 3.30am.

02:11 AM

Homemade banner tells PM the game is up

Robin Corden, 42, an account manager for a flooring company, had brought a banner to the Tiverton and Honiton by-election count reading: "The party's over prime minister."

He told the Press Association: "I think the greased piglet that is our Prime Minister was very happy to have the vote of confidence before the two by-elections here and in Wakefield.

"Many more backbench MPs would have voted no confidence if they had witnessed the election annihilation that has taken place today."

Mr Corden added: "Boris Johnson grew up not far from here in Winsford (Somerset), we in the Exe Valley, which has such beautiful orchards, feel embarrassed to have produced such a rotten apple."

When asked if he believed the Tories really had suffered "annihilation", Mr Corden replied: "I hope so, I am a Green and I've voted tactically."

He continued: "I decided that I could not live with myself if I woke up tomorrow morning and the Tories had won by a really narrow margin, so I forsook my political loyalties to send a message to the Conservatives that their days are numbered."

Mr Corden's banner - PA

Mr Corden's banner - GETTY IMAGES

01:56 AM

Tiverton turnout also down since 2019

Turnout for the by-election in Tiverton and Honiton was 52 per cent, down from just under 72 per cent in the 2019 general election.

It comes after turnout also fell in Wakefield in today's other by-election.

Here's how the people of Tiverton and Honiton voted in 2019:

01:52 AM

Voters have their say in 'porn MP' constituency

The Conservatives have since 1997 held a sizeable majority in the heartland seat of Tiverton and Honiton but face stiff competition from the Lib Dems.

The by-election was triggered following the high-profile departure of Neil Parish, the rural Devon constituency's previous Tory MP.

Mr Parish, who became a well-liked local MP after his election in 2010, resigned on April 30 after admitting he watched pornography twice in the House of Commons.

After telling The Telegraph's Chopper's Politics podcast last month that he might run as an independent candidate, he since decided against standing.

Neil Parish resigned in April - GEOFF PUGH

01:42 AM

Why is there a by-election in Wakefield?

Voters in Wakefield went to the polls on Thursday after the departure of the city's previous Conservative MP, Imran Ahmad Khan, Dominic Penna writes.

In April, Khan - the MP for Wakefield from December 2019 until last month - was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

On May 3, he officially quit his seat after his conviction. He was also expelled by the Conservative Party and has been jailed for 18 months.

A by-election takes place in a constituency when an MP's seat in the House of Commons becomes vacant between general elections.

This can take place when someone resigns, dies, is declared bankrupt, moves to the House of Lords, or is convicted of a serious criminal offence.

Imran Ahmad Khan was in May jailed for 18 months - PA

01:13 AM

Turnout plummets in Wakefield

The turnout in Wakefield is only 39 per cent, down from 64.2 per cent in the 2019 general election.

"It's more than we were hoping for," Labour's shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh told Sky News.

Labour have not returned a majority of over 2,500 since they last won a general election in 2005.

01:03 AM

People of Devon have been taken for granted, say Lib Dems

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Christine Jardine said: "Richard Foord ran an energetic and inspiring campaign against a Conservative party which has taken people in Devon for granted.

"He has proudly stood up for his local community and demanded better for it.

"Never in the history of British politics has a majority this big been overturned in a by-election. We've said throughout this campaign this is a huge mountain to climb.

"However, if the Conservative Party lose significant numbers of votes tonight in one of their safest seats in the country, there will be countless Conservative MPs looking over their shoulders nervously tomorrow.

"Many parts of the country now face a clear choice at the next election. It is either four more years of Boris Johnson, or a strong local champion in a Liberal Democrat MP."

Victory for the Lib Dems' Richard Foord would be a huge upset - GETTY IMAGES

12:57 AM

Labour: Wakefield win is 'uphill task'

Shabana Mahmood MP, Labour's national campaign coordinator, said: "Labour has run positive campaigns with fantastic candidates in both by-elections, but we know that taking the seats requires many Tory voters to switch to Labour, which is harder in by-elections where low turnout is commonplace.

"Wakefield has been a marginal constituency since Labour last won a general election, and the Conservatives hold the seat with the biggest majority since 2010, making this an uphill task.

"While we await the results in both elections - the message we have heard is clear: many are coming back to Labour under Keir Starmer's leadership."

12:46 AM

