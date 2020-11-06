Election protests live updates: Trump supporters rally outside Detroit voting count center; Biden voters throw dance party in Philly

Protests that have formed in cities across the county since Election Day continued Friday as Vice President Joe Biden took the vote count lead ahead of President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Dozens of people gathered once again outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, where votes were still being counted. Thursday night, the Philadelphia Police Department arrested two men who allegedly were armed and heading to the city's convention center.

In Detroit – where Michigan has been called for Biden – hundreds of pro-Trump protesters rallied Friday outside the tally room at the TCF Center as a counter-protest began nearby.

Here's how protests are playing out across the country Friday:

The Wayne County Treasurer’s Office moved to close early Friday due to protesters, a treasurer’s office spokesman said. The office was closing early in Detroit due to credible information from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office of threats, according to a release Friday from the treasury office.

However, treasurer’s office spokesman Mario Morrow said in a text message that no direct threats were made. "We closed because we were notified of (President Donald) Trump protesters coming to 400 Monroe," he said. "We just want to let our customers know we are closing today."

The news came as a group of more than 200 protesters gathered outside the TCF Center, which played host to absentee ballot counting this week.

– Darcie Moran, Detroit Free Press

Dozens of people gathered for a pro-Trump protest outside the Maricopa County Elections headquarters in Phoenix on Friday, chanting "count the votes."

What's happening in Arizona?: Trump's vote margin in Maricopa County is well short of what he needs

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner in Arizona early Wednesday. On Friday afternoon, Biden led Trump 50% to 48.6% with about 90% of the estimated vote counted.

North Carolina Republicans held a press conference and protest Friday in downtown Raleigh's state government complex, according to local news reports. Dozens of people gathered in MAGA hats with "Trump 2020" flags.

The protesters wanted Trump to be declared the winner of the state despite the uncounted ballots, according to local outlets.

As of Friday afternoon, Trump was leading Biden 50.1% to 48.7%, with 94% of the total votes counted.

With Joe Biden on the cusp of a presidential victory Friday, his supporters were gathering in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

The excitement was palpable outside the secure zone of the Chase Center, where Biden is expected to speak later in the day. Passing the time near their parked cars, supporters held signs and American flags, while exchanging shouts of, “It’s gonna be a great day” and “Here we go, guys!”

Thomas Kunish, 40, likened it to a tailgate party. He had arrived from Pittsburgh with his 5-year-old son and perched a stuffed dinosaur on top of his pickup truck with a Biden-Harris sign. In between interviews with journalists, he tossed a football back and forth with his son.

Some supporters, like Zach Rossetti, 25, have been here for days. After watching Biden vote in their shared hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Election Day, Rossetti drove to Wilmington to await a result. He’s been spending days at the Chase Center and nights at a hotel – but today felt different for him. “I am so certain we’re going to have a result today,” he said.

– Camille Caldera

"Count Every Vote" protesters in front of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia were largely optimistic Friday. CBC News reporter Steven D’Souza noted on Twitter that despite pro-Trump protesters waiting in the wings, "the party" was already in full swing.

The scenes have gone viral, in large part, due to the vibrancy of the public displays and its participants, who have included "Sesame Street" character Elmo and Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty — or at least knockoff versions of the beloved red and orange fluffballs. Gritty was seen dancing to house music, while a dancing mailbox took to the streets to shake it out to Missy Elliott.

