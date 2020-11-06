Election protests across US: Trump, Biden supporters gather in Philly; Facebook shuts down 'Stop the Steal' group

Protests continued for a third consecutive night Thursday as the nation waited for the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Dozens of demonstrations were planned in cities across the U.S. as a handful of battleground states that were expected to determine the outcome of the election continued to count ballots.

Here's a look at what's happening Thursday:

A small crowd of pro-President Trump protesters gathered outside of State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday, as votes were being counted inside.

Facebook shut down a large pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" group calling for "boots on the ground to protect the integrity of the vote" over "worrying calls for violence."

Dozens of protesters formed two dueling camps outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon, where votes were still being counted.

Pro-Trump rallies were held in Orlando, Florida, and Phoenix.





Pro-Trump protesters in Phoenix demand their votes be counted

A pro-Trump gathering outside Phoenix City Hall on Thursday morning was calmer than one the night before, with several dozen people ambling around waving flags and signs saying “Stop the cheat.” Some were carrying guns and wearing tactical gear.

Some were there for an event organized by Washington, D.C.-based FreedomWorks, a national conservative-libertarian advocacy group, while others attended for their own protest spurred by Wednesday night's gathering outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center.

For Thursday's FreedomWorks event, organizers posted a flyer urging people to "Protect the Vote" on social media and flew out to Phoenix after many watched rising tensions in Maricopa County on Wednesday as votes were counted late into the night.

Trump supporters gather in Florida, met by counter-protesters

Supporters of President Donald Trump made their voices heard in downtown Orlando and were met by counter-protesters, Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel reported.

More than 70 mostly-unmasked Trump supporters showed up, Rice reported. She added one counter protester asked, "“Why are you even here?" to the gathering. The Associated Press has already called the state of Florida for Trump.

There’s a Trump protest going on at Lake Eola over the election. The majority of the protesters are unmasked, and there are probably over 70 people here. #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/zHC5wssenF — Katie Rice (@katievrice) November 5, 2020

A small crowd of protesters gathered outside of State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday, as votes were being counted inside, to demand a "fair process," according to local media outlets. Men and women in the group waved American and Trump flags on the sidewalk.

Results in Fulton County, where Atlanta is located and the state's most-populous county, were delayed after a water pipe burst at a room in the arena where absentee mail ballots were being held. The gap between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was slowly closing Thursday afternoon.

Facebook on Thursday shut down a large pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" group calling for "boots on the ground to protect the integrity of the vote" over "worrying calls for violence."

The Facebook group, which attracted more than 300,000 members in two days, was being used to organize protests with the rallying cry that Democratic challenger Joe Biden was attempting to steal the election. It was named after a hashtag weaponized by President Donald Trump and his allies to boost unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud that could delegitimize a Biden win.

"In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group 'Stop the Steal,' which was creating real-world events," Facebook said in a statement. "The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group."

Dozens gathered outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Thursday, where votes were still being counted. Supporters of President Donald Trump in MAGA apparel waved Trump flags and faced off with supporters of Vice President Joe Biden, who chanted "count every vote."

A line of Philadelphia police bicycle patrol officers stood between them forming a human barrier. As the day wore on, police added metal barriers.

Pennsylvania elections officials have not yet tabulated all of the mail-in ballots cast in the state, many from counties that have favored Biden. Trump's lead in Pennsylvania has narrowed to less than 2 percentage points. His campaign on Thursday filed legal challenges in the state.

