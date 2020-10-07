Election Protection Officials Say They’re Basically Broke—Just In Time For the Vote

Asked in a recent interview how things were going as Election Day draws near, a state elections director paused, searching for the right words.

“I feel like I’ve got democracy in a boat,” the director told The Daily Beast, “and my staff is bailing water out while people are drilling holes in it.”

That official, who spoke anonymously to discuss the situation candidly, sums up how many election officials around the country are feeling right now. In normal times, they’re a group of professionals used to getting the job done with what meager funds they typically get—proud of it, even.

Few, however, have seen a year so challenging to the basic functions of democracy as 2020. In a matter of months, the coronavirus pandemic has totally reshaped the way Americans vote. Attacks on the process have increased, with President Donald Trump leading the way by characterizing COVID-era changes—such as expanded vote-by-mail—as tantamount to a Democratic-led ploy to steal the election from him. Election budgets, meanwhile, are endangered as the state and local governments that fund election budgets scramble to cover massive shortfalls as the economy ground to a standstill.

Yet there’s more work than ever for elections officials to do. They’re funding awareness campaigns to inform people how to vote, finding new spaces for in-person voting, expanding mail voting and tracking down personal protective equipment for election workers.

In March, Washington signaled it was ready to aid this herculean task: $400 million of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act was earmarked for election support grants, to be shared by the states, territories, and the District of Columbia. That money got used up, and fast, in many places.

And not a dollar has come from Congress since, leaving elections officials in a familiar place—doing their best with what they have—but under the unfamiliar conditions of an unprecedented pandemic that’s seen the integrity of the vote questioned in new ways.

Leaders in the field stress that they’ll be able to get the job done no matter what. “We’re famous for contingency planning,” said Christopher Piper, the commissioner of elections for Virginia. “We could do more with more. That said, we feel well prepared for this election.”

But there’s little denying that the task will be harder this year. “I’m incredibly saddened,” said the unnamed state elections director, “that Congress couldn’t get this done.”

Members of both parties on Capitol Hill have pushed for more money. House Democrats’ follow-up stimulus bill, titled the Heroes Act, proposed an additional $3.6 billion in election aid. But Republicans, who opposed that entire bill, rejected its provision that states accepting election grants be required to expand vote-by-mail, and have instead proposed sending another $400 million batch of election grants.

Congress and the Trump administration had been in protracted talks over another pandemic stimulus deal, but on Tuesday, Trump himself tweeted any possibility of a deal into oblivion. “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” the president declared.

Even before that, however, officials were already acknowledging that it was probably too late for more money to make a difference. “There are lots of things that need to happen to make this election safe, but we’re running out of time,” Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), who sits on the House panel with jurisdiction over federal elections, told The Daily Beast on Monday. “For all intents and purposes, we’re out of time.”

It was something of a minor political miracle that Congress was able to approve $400 million in election funds in the first place, say those involved with the push. Those funds, envisioned by some as an initial outlay to help states lay the groundwork for an election during COVID-19, have been helpful, say officials and experts.

Most governments have blown through their allotments—which ranged from $3 million for Wyoming to $36 million for California—with investments in everything from mail ballot logistics to TV advertisements to hand sanitizer for polling places.

Some states used up their funds simply in preparing for primary elections, and have little left for expenses they might require for the general election—requiring election administrators to go hat-in-hand to governors and state legislatures to ask for the necessary resources.

