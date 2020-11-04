Election night in New York City: anxiety, uncertainty and empty streets

Yesterday, New York City prepared for the final act of the most consequential election in a generation. There was reason to worry.

During the city’s ten days of early voting, many of the 1.1 million New Yorkers were forced to spend large parts of the day in socially-distant lines that stretched across multiple city blocks – including some who had decided to vote in person after a mail-in ballot snafu. Even the mayor waited almost four hours, after which he and the governor suggested a complete overhaul of the Board of Elections.

People watch election results at a The Winslow in New York City.

In addition, the city, along with the rest of the country, prepared for potential confrontations. On Monday, a parade of Trump supporters shut down traffic on the Mario Cuomo Bridge north of the city, and after a summer of massive demonstrations against police violence, businesses weren’t taking any chances. Across the boroughs, they boarded up their windows with plywood that was tagged with “still open” signs and political messages.

And then there was the pandemic. With many older, veteran poll workers uneasy about reporting for duty this year, the Board hoped it would have enough new recruits to open sites on time, manage the city’s relatively new voting technology, and accommodate a surge of voters on par with the national turnout rates for early voting.

But that wave never materialized at PS 38, a small polling site in an elementary school in Boerum Hill. After a short-lived morning rush when the doors opened, a little after 5am, the flow of people slowed to a trickle for the rest of the day. “I’m completely fucking flabbergasted that this process is still intact,” said one man as a poll worker put an “I Voted” sticker on the back of his wheelchair.

People wait on election results in Times Square in Manhattan.

Others weren’t so sure what to expect. A few dozen voters at the precinct made mistakes on their ballots and were issued new ballots, while others asked questions on how to fill in the bubbles. Some were new to the process. “I’m 60 years old and just voted for the first time,” said a man as he left the site. “I feel like an American for the first time.”

At least for the day, poll workers were the city’s new heroes of choice. Companies offered them free food and perks, and voters were vocal with their gratitude. “Thank you,” an older woman yelled across the cafeteria-turned-voting-center as PS 38. “Thank you everyone for being here. This is important.”

On the cusp of 9pm, the closing time for sites in New York State, two voters jogged into the site, voted quickly, and left. After 16 hours, PS had served just 364 voters (roughly 23 per hour), and workers at other sites across the city – District 20 Pre-K Center in Borough Park, PS 132 in Williamsburg, Julia Richmond Education Center on the Upper East Side — reported similarly slow days.

It appeared that voters had gotten two messages. The first, from the Board of Elections, was to vote early or absentee as a way to avoid the chaos on election day. The second, broadcast almost incessantly by the media and certain campaigns, was not to expect results any time soon.

As night fell, things were quiet. Though the pandemic prevented the kind of raucous watch parties that Democrats held at the Javitt’s Center four years ago, crowds were difficult to find even outside.

Except for a few die-hards, including two men dressed in American flag onesies, Times Square was largely abandoned, as was Union Square, in Manhattan. Barclays, a focal point for the Black Lives Matter protests, saw a small march earlier in the day but was totally barren after the polls closed.

